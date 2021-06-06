Seven are subject to Covid, 189 new cases in Tricity





Tricity reported seven Covid-related deaths and 189 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. There are currently 2,883 active cases. Chandigarh: 4 deaths, 74 new cases Chandigarh reported 74 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 60,659. There are currently 833 active cases. Up to four Covid-related deaths were also reported in the city, bringing the death toll to 772. A 70-year-old woman from Sector 29, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at PGIMER. A 62-year-old woman from Maloya, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus; a 71-year-old man from Sector 42, suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension; and a 55-year-old man from Ramdarbar, a case of acute respiratory infection, died on GMCH-32. In the last 24 hours, 2,164 samples were tested. Up to 162 patients were released from various institutions. A total of 3,79,547 people have been vaccinated so far in Chandigarh. Mohali: 1 death, 90 new cases Up to 90 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali on Sunday, increasing the number of cases to 67,294, with 1,579 active cases. A Covid-related death was reported here, bringing the death toll to 987. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said a maximum of 22 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 21 from Kharar, 15 from Dhakoli, eight from Lalru, seven from Boothgarh, five from Kural and Derabassi, four from Gharuan and three from Banur . DC added that 269 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospital during the day. He added that a total of 64,728 patients have been discharged from the hospital so far. Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon urged people not to drop guards despite the drop in Covid-19 cases in the district. Panchkula: 2 deaths, 25 new cases Panchkula reported two Covid-related deaths on Sunday, while 25 people came out positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the district bulletin. A 58-year-old resident of Sector 9, who suffered from diabetes, and a 68-year-old resident of Kalka, who suffered from hypertension, succumbed to the disease on Sunday. Of the 25 new cases, 20 were added to the count count and the rest were added to the outer count count. A total of 39,946 patients have tested positive for the disease in the district so far, of whom 30,325 hailstones from Panchkula and the rest are from neighboring districts. Meanwhile, 354 patients contracted the virus and 29,500 were still cured. The number of active cases, which began to rise in March, saw a steady increase and rose above 2500 points on 23 April. Subsequently, it showed a steady decline with the number of active cases dropping to below 2,000 marks on May 21, below 1,000 points on May 30 and below 500 on June 6. Stayed at 471 on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 97.3 percent. The district has conducted 3,44,407 tests so far, with at least 933 samples tested Sunday.

