Five reasons that elections in Ethiopia will do more harm than good

Multiparty elections can help to produce more legitimate governments that do a better job of giving citizens what they want. On average, democratic countries do better human rights, development and economic growth. But held in the wrong conditions when voters cannot exercise their democratic rights and the process is wrong, elections can have the opposite effect.

Ethiopian general elections fall into this category. Despite the ongoing civil conflict in Tigray region, widespread instability and calls for national dialogue ahead of the election, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is moving forward. As a result, surveys that were delayed twice, once in August last year due to Covid-19 and once a week, are now scheduled for June 21st.

Abiy hopes a victory there is no way he will lose will make him look like a democratic leader at the helm of a united country. But the fake elections will do nothing to bring the country together or help Ethiopia bring out the ghosts of the past.

There are five reasons that elections can do more harm than good, exacerbating inter-municipal tensions and leaving some groups feeling even more excluded from the political system.

1. You can not make a credible choice between a forced hunger

The quality of elections cannot be separated from the broader conditions in which they are held. When he came to power, Abiy promised to sever the history of Ethiopia flawed surveys holding standard gold choices.

Instead, the country is heading to elections with persistent human rights abuses in Tigray where Eritrean government and forces are accused of war crimes, including manymassacres and under a government that is starving a considerable portion of the population. According to United Nations, Tigray lost more than 90% of its crop and 80% of its livestock as a result of looting, burning or destruction. This would not have led to conditions close to starvation on its own, had it not been for government blockades essential aid shipments.

Free and fair elections cannot be held against the backdrop of war crimes and forced starvation.

2. Elections will be divisive and exclusive

Not only in Tigray where the threat of conflict appears great. Tensions are running up in the Afar and Somalia regions, while land disputes between the new regional state of Sidama and the Oromia region have worsened.

Meanwhile, clashes between rival groups in Afar, Somalia regions, Showa veriore, South Wollo and four areas in the Oromo special region are so bad that the government has been forced to decide command posts in an effort to prevent further killings.

On the other hand, delays in voter registration and preparation resulting from widespread uncertainty mean that elections will no longer be held on June 21 in parts of the Amhara, Somalia, Oromia, Harari, Benishangul-Gumuz, Southern Nations, Nationalities regions. and Peoples. In total, more than 40 electoral zones elections will be delayed, in some cases by months. For those living in Tigray, no elections will take place.

As a result, many Ethiopians will feel wronged by the right on June 21st.

3. Many are too scared to challenge the ruling party

Opposition has always been a dangerous choice in Ethiopia. In a 2010 article, academic Marco Di Nunzio explained how young people in Addis Ababa falsified support for the government to stay safe. Despite Abiys’s reformist claims, those who oppose the regime face the same problems today.

According to Freedom HouseEthiopia ‘s rating of freedom fell to just 22 (-100) in 2020, on par with Chad, another country in the middle of the war. In the context of deteriorating respect for civil liberties, and mass arrests who have seen many opposition figures arrested free of charge, government critics are wary of expressing disapproval.

Mass and Soviet censorship propaganda campaigns developed by the government as part of the Tigray conflict has demonstrated that those who oppose the official narrative can be called enemies of the state, undermining the freedom of speech needed for meaningful elections.

4. Some opposition groups will boycott

Given the mistrust between rival parties, it is not surprising that many opposition groups are likely to boycott the polls.

Some opposition leaders and independent candidates cannot run because they are in jail. Federalist Congress leader Oromo has announced he will not attend while his allies Bekele Gerba and Jawar Mohammed remain in jail. Oromo Liberation Front has also been withdrawn for similar reasons.

It is not just parties that are likely to boycott elections; the election commission recently criticized Somalia region for refusing to participate in response to a decision to close polling stations in disputed areas between the Somali and Afar regions.

For its part, the Balderas party for Genuine Democracy seems to finally have it won the right that its leaders appear on the ballot on the grounds that they have not been found guilty of any crime. But despite the victory in the supreme court and the overcoming of resistance by the election commission which had stated that it was too late to add those who had to campaign from prison, and with so little time left, it would damage prospects his.

In the absence of a strong opposition, Abiys’s victory will be overwhelming but empty.

5. The Election Commission is not ready

The Ethiopian National Electoral Board (NEBE) has failed to adequately prepare for the elections, despite numerous delays, and thus the most basic tasks of training election officials, distributing materials, and providing Covid-19 equipment are unlikely to end with time.

Voter registration is perhaps the most pressing concern. According to NEBE figures, 31.7-million people are registered, far below the target of 50 million. On the other hand, low enrollment and participation will undermine Abiys ’ability to seek a unifying mandate.

The situation is so dire that the government has used bribes to citizens to register with oil and sugar subsidies. Worse still, opposition parties, including the Ogaden National Liberation Front, claim that the ruling party has effectively take over the process in parts of the country, keeping registration books and returning them packed.

Although the NEBE suspended registration to investigate these allegations, there is growing criticism of its chairman, Birtukan Medeksa. A letter to five United States senators which had expressed concern about the electoral context suggests that it either has no control over the severity of the situation or is persuaded to cover the NEBEs’ failures.

The election commission has also failed to prevent the misuse of state resources and vehicles and has done nothing to respond to allegations that garbage distribution is being manipulated to mobilize support for another well-dressed government. election manipulation strategy.

The way forward

The level of electoral disorganization is particularly worrying because administrative errors will be interpreted as evidence of electoral misconduct. On the other hand, poor quality and exclusionary polls will intensify the gap between those who do and do not feel involved in Abiys Ethiopia, preserving further conflicts for the future.

This does not mean that Ethiopia should turn its back on elections. Moving to a one-party state would only further antagonize opposition parties and disgruntled groups. Instead, Abiy has to accept the need for it national dialogue, provide urgent assistance and assistance to Tigray, end government censorship and human rights abuses, allow opposition leaders to participate, and empower the NEBE to conduct a credible voter registration process.

This may require postponing the polls again, much to the dismay of those involved, but it would lead to a better foundation on which to build a new Ethiopia. Otherwise the election will only serve to strengthen the growing perception that a man who won the Nobel Peace Prize has just become another brutal dictator.