



BERLIN voters in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt went to the polls Sunday to support a return of the Conservatives to power, who made huge gains in a race that was closely watched for signs of a party strength. far right months before a national election. Initial partial returns suggested that the Christian Democratic Conservative Union was ready to break a string of defeats in the state elections and expand their crossed borders over the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD. Although Saxony-Anhalt is one of the smallest states in the country, with only 1.8 million people eligible to vote, many Germans were watching on Sunday to vote for indications regarding the national election for a new Parliament on 26 September. Sunday’s result could strengthen the campaign of Armin Laschet, the current leader of the Christian Democrats, who hopes to replace Angela Merkel. She is leaving after 16 years in office as chancellor.

Mr Laschet, 60, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, has struggled to gain traction across the country, particularly in the former East German states, and his strong showing for his party in the last regional elections before the national vote. to be able to give a boost to his competition. Today is a clear victory for the Christian Democrats, said Volker Bouffier, governor of the western state of Hesse and a senior member of the Conservative party. But the war is still in its infancy, the struggle for the democratic center. Despite the Conservatives’ apparent ability to garner more support, early partial returns suggested the AfD remained the second most popular party in the state, a position it won five years ago when it received nearly a quarter of the vote in the election. the Saxony-Anhalt state, shaking the country and pushing the party from the extreme right-wing nationalist to the national stage. The following year, the AfD won more than 12 per cent of the national election, becoming the largest opposition party in the national parliament, with 88 seats.

Since then, the Alternative for Germany has struggled to fight with a more extremist wing that has pulled the party branch in Saxony-Anhalt even further to the right, drawing the attention of the country’s intelligence service. The heads of state in the party, along with those from the branches in Brandenburg and Thuringia, are under official scrutiny for their anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim statements. Whether AfD at the national level will also be put under scrutiny is pending, pending the outcome of a legal challenge.

While many in relation to the Saxony-Anhalt contest are unique to the region, focusing heavily on local issues such as schools and economic restructuring, a majority of voters told infratest polls.dimap on Sunday they were pleased with the work of their governor , Reiner Haseloff, a member of the Christian Democrats who tried to clearly distance his party from the AfD. “I’m thankful that our image remains, we have a reputation for democracy here in Saxony-Anhalt that we supported tonight,” he said. Haseloff after initial predictions had shown his party the clear winner of the evening. Mr Haseloff has been a strong champion of states in East Germany, home to many regions still struggling with the consequences of economic restructuring more than 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The persistent lack of jobs and economic infrastructure in those states, and the feeling that traditional parties do not take their concerns seriously, were other key factors that led many voters to shift their support for AfD five years ago. This result forced Mr Haseloff to form a coalition government across a wide political spectrum, including the center-left Social Democrats and the environmental Greens, in a bid to keep the far-right in opposition. On Sunday, the Social Democrats suffered one of their worst performances in a state election, while the Greens were able to gain marginal support in the region, where they have traditionally struggled to attract voters. The other winner of the state vote, along with the Conservatives, appears to have been the pro-business Free Democratic Party, which voters returned to state headquarters for the first time in a decade.

