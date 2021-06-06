The records were found while the chemical ship was sinking in Sri Lanka





COLOMBO, Sri Lanka Experts found the data recorder of a ship wrecked by a fire carrying chemicals that is slowly sinking near the Sri Lankan capital as rescue teams stood to face a possible environmental disaster, officials said Sunday. The MV X-Press Pearl with the Singapore flag began to sink on Wednesday, a day after authorities put out a raging fire on the ship for 12 days. Attempts to pull the ship into deeper waters off the port of Colombo had failed as the strong boats sank and rested on the seabed. The Sri Lankan Port Authority said experts along with the navy on Saturday recovered the voyage data recorders, or VDR, commonly known as the black box. The authority said on its website that the VDR, which contains vital information regarding the operation of the vessel, will be handed over to local law enforcement agencies investigating the fire. Both the authorities and the ship operator said the rear of the ship remains at sea at a depth of about 70 meters, and the front section continues to be set slowly. Operator X-Press Feeders said rescuers remain on stage to deal with any possible spills. She has apologized for the disaster. The port authority and operator said there were no signs of oil or chemical spills. They said the Sri Lankan Navy, Indian Coast Guard, rescue teams and local authorities were able to respond to any signs of oil or waste contamination and were monitoring the situation at all times. The fire destroyed most of the ship’s cargo, which included 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals. But there are fears that the remaining chemicals as well as hundreds of tons of oil from fuel tanks could leak into the sea. Such a catastrophe could destroy marine life and further pollute the famous beaches of island countries. The disaster has already caused debris, including several tons of plastic cartridges used to make plastic bags to be washed ashore. The government has banned fishing along about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of coastline. Officials say there was about 300 tonnes of oil on board and that experts believe it could have been burned in the fire. A ship manifested by the Associated Press described the X-Press Pearl as carrying just over 1,500 containers, with 81 of those containers described as dangerous goods. Environmentalists have warned that there is potential for a terrible environmental catastrophe as dangerous goods, plastics, chemicals and oil could be released into the water and destroy marine ecological systems. The fire broke out on May 20 when the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles northwest of Colombo and awaiting entry into port. Marina believes the fires were caused by chemical cargo ships, which were carrying from the port of Hazira in India. Sri Lankan police are investigating and a court in Colombo has stopped the departure of the captain, engineer and assistant engineer. The government has said it will take legal action against the ship’s owners to seek redress.

