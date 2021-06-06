Air strikes may have stopped in Gaza, but now aid workers are struggling to meet demand

After 11 days of airstrikes and rockets, the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas came to a sudden halt last month after a midnight ceasefire was reached.

But aid workers say repairing widespread damage will not be a quick task.

I think people are more exhausted than ever, more than any other round of escalation, because now most people say ‘we are rebuilding’, knowing it will be destroyed again, says Oxfams Laila Barhoum, spoke to SBS News from the charity base in Gaza.

It could be for a week, it could be for a year, it could be for six years like in 2014.

The Gaza Ministry of Housing says about 16,800 housing units were destroyed in the latest escalation. AP

More than 77,000 Palestinians in Gaza were displaced during the airstrikes. Many have been able to return home, but for some, there is no home to return to.

Gazas Works and the Ministry of Housing say 16,800 housing units were damaged during the escalation. About 1,000 were completely destroyed, and another 1,800 are now uninhabitable.

It has put the cost of rebuilding homes at just $ 193 million, on top of the $ 257 million still needed to rebuild another 2,000 homes destroyed in previous escalations.

More than half of the territories’ water networks were damaged or destroyed by the bombings, and power outages now last up to 16 hours a day.

But even before the escalation, 80 percent of Gaza’s two million inhabitants were already dependent on humanitarian aid.

Palestinians displaced by the bombing sought refuge in UN-run schools. Anatolia

Ms. Barhoum says a return to the status quo is not the goal.

Even when people come and ask for help from us, they do not always talk about food aid or money help, they talk about us want to work, we want work, we want to live with dignity, she says.

What we are really focusing on now, more than ever, is to ensure that there is full access and free movement of people and goods inside and outside Gaza.

As long as there is some level of limitation, speak well of a partial state of recovery that never continues.

Aid blocks

Israel says 13 Israelis were killed and at least 324 were injured in the 11-day conflict.

Gaza Ministry of Health says 253 Palestinians killed and more than 1,900 injured

The humanitarian organization Mdecins Sans Frontires (MSF) says many will need constant care, but access to medical equipment is an ongoing challenge.

Doctors Sans Frontires doctors treat a Palestinian injured during the conflict. Doctors Without Borders

Gaza has been under an Israeli-imposed blockade since 2007, with the movement of people and goods severely restricted.

Only the required daily or weekly supplies for most basic needs – and that includes medical equipment – come in, says Gaza-based MSF psychiatrist Juan Paris.

Fortunately, the aggression lasted – I do not mean just 11 days, because it was 11 days too long – but it did not last any longer, so the reserves could be replenished.

The United Nations has released $ 29 million in aid to Gaza and has launched an appeal for another $ 122 million over the next three months.

Qatar and Egypt have both pledged $ 643 million to help rebuild Gaza, while the US is pledging $ 145 million for Palestinian aid beyond.

Charities are overloaded

In Australia, charity Olive Kids has already raised about $ 100,000 through a recent emergency appeal.

While unable to send supplies directly to Gaza, it is collaborating with field aid workers to help fund their relief efforts.

To be very honest with you is extremely great, says Olive Kids board member Amin Abbas.

No matter where you look, especially in Gaza, there is a need and we are overwhelmed with requests for support and help.

Our focus has been on providing medical supplies to one of the hospitals in Gaza, the medical centers, to provide some urgent fuel for the generators due to power outages, in addition to providing food and health packages.

Workers unload Egyptian aid kits. EPA

Mr Abbas says his team is also urgently trying to arrange sponsorship for about 180 Palestinian children who lost one or both parents in the conflict.

We are not just talking about the infrastructure that was destroyed, it is also human suffering and the psychological effect on children, he says.

Mental health number

In Gaza, MSF has also increased its psychological support services.

What we see after injuries and after they go through surgery, behind it, there is a lot of psychological and emotional suffering, says Dr Paris.

It is not just the impact of the shooting, or a traumatic event, it is the fact that at home, we are a big big family living close to a home, most of us have no steady job, no security where to go income comes, there is no security to access food and water, electricity goes and goes out.

We can do fantastic surgeries, but if the person is not able to heal, they will not heal well.

Relief organizations agree that the psychological impact on children is particularly troubling.

A typical 14-year-old in Gaza has now lived through four escalations between Hamas and Israel.

The Norwegian Refugee Council conducts trauma counseling sessions for Gaza children. Norwegian Refugee Council

The Norwegian Refugee Council provides trauma counseling for Gaza children.

We teach them how to change their situation, how to help themselves, how to be able to protect themselves, control their feelings, get rid of negative thoughts, also control their bad attitude towards life , says Gaza-based council education officer Maysa Saleh.

Her team was devastated when she learned that 11 of the students she was working with had died in recent airstrikes. All were under 15 years old.

We were treating them to get rid of horrible, horrible nightmares that resulted from violent events of the past, she says.

They were making good progress on their way to recovery. It was sad to hear that some of them lost their lives.