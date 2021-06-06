Cut off head, body parts in plastic bags and kidnappings on election day in Central Africa





A man lobbied for a severed head at a polling station in the Terrazas del Valle neighborhood of Tijuana’s border town on Sunday, and plastic bags filled with body parts were found nearby, local officials said, as Mexicans voted in the midterm elections. Local authorities said the man tried to flee but did not specify if he was caught. They said they also found plastic bags with human remains and severed hands in the area. It was not immediately clear if the violence had anything to do with Sunday’s election. It has been one of the bloodiest election campaigns in recent Mexican history. Security consultant Etellekt said 91 politicians had been killed and the attacks increased by 17.5% to 910 compared to the 2017-2018 election cycle. Read more Elsewhere, someone threw an inactive grenade at a polling station in the state of Mexico, local authorities said. One voter, who asked not to be named, told Reuters the crowd dispersed but then returned. “People said they would vote and that they would not be intimidated,” the person said, adding that she had cast her vote. “It was ugly.” The 500 seats in the lower house, 15 state governors and thousands of local leadership positions are in short supply, with about 93.5 million Mexicans eligible to vote. L2N2NO05X Erik Ulises Ramirez, a candidate for the left-wing Civic Movement party that survived an assassination attempt last month in Cocula, Guerrero, said two of his associates had been abducted, beaten and then released. Security analysts said most electoral violence tends to occur at the municipal level, where gangs exert pressure to influence the outcome in hopes of securing more control over drug trafficking and other criminal missiles. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

