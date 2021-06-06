Why not dare to line up at government offices as Delhi begins to unlock | Delhi News





New Delhi: After 48 days of blockade, markets and offices in the city will reopen on Monday with restrictions in place and the rescue of the capital Delhi Metro will again be available to the public with 50% seating capacity. While all government offices will be opened with limited manpower, public relations will be kept to a minimum and online services will be encouraged.

Although the number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities and the rate of positivity have dropped significantly from the peaks proven during the last week of April and the first week of May, the Delhi government is not risking and is heading for a gradual unlock.

According to sources, about 250 enforcement teams will be deployed by the district authorities to see a hawk in markets and other public places, in addition to the strict measures near liquor stores, which the authorities think may see overcrowding. Our enforcement officers would ensure that appropriate behavior for Covid is strictly followed, especially in public places where there is a chance to be crowded, said a district official.

All stores in malls and markets, including liquor stores in Delhi, will open at the couple’s base from Monday between 10 and 8 p.m. Private offices are allowed to operate with a maximum staff of 50%. All essential stores can continue to stay open all day and neighborhood stores are allowed to do business on all days.

Gyms, restaurants, movie theaters, salons, spas and bars, educational institutions, weekly markets and parks, and gardens will not open and the bar at weddings in public places will continue as departures from restaurants will be available. Shops selling essential goods, including educational books and stationery, fan shops in malls, markets and market complexes, are allowed to open on all days without time limit.

A government official said that at present, no public works will be allowed in such offices. Sources said property registration could be allowed soon at the sub-registrars’ offices. Many government services are available online and people are encouraged to use these services, an official said.

Sources in the Delhi Development Authority said public relations in their offices would take some time to start and even then appointments would have to be made online. All three municipal corporations have issued orders for the operation of zonal offices with 50% staff strength. Mayors said most utilities were available online and citizens could contact the regional offices in case of any problems.

Northern Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash said a massive disinfection machine was being carried out. Eastern Corporation Mayor Nirmal Jain said most of the key services like remediation, ambulance health care, certification etc. were also being provided during the blockade, but anyone facing any problem in accessing online portals can visit the offices. People can also call the mayor, he added.

In the case of the Delhi Jal Board, orders have already been issued to open money counters and meter readers have also been asked to start field visits from Monday for billing based on current reading. A senior official said that while the Delhi government had unblocked activities with restrictions, field visits would start Monday for billing.

Zone Revenue Officers, who have become hub offices to ensure appropriate behavior for Covid, have informed all meter readers to get started, an official explained. The staff list is being prepared for internal tasks and no more than 50% of the on-site staff will be called to the office in one day, but their work will be monitored on all days. Cash counters will be open on all working days and people can head to the zonal offices, the official said. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







