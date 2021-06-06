International
Why the G7 is targeting tech companies with the global minimum corporate tax
London
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies agreed on Saturday to support a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15% to prevent multinational companies from evading taxes by collecting profits in low-rate countries.
The G-7 finance ministers’ meeting in London also approved proposals to make the world’s largest companies – including US-based tech giants – pay taxes in countries where they have many sales but no physical offices.
British Treasury Director Rishi Sunak, the host, said the deal would reform the global tax system to make it appropriate for the global digital age and essential to make sure it is fair, so that the right companies pay the right tax in the right places.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellensaid the deal provides tremendous momentum to reach a global deal that would end the race to the end of corporate taxation and provide justice for the middle class and working people in the U.S. BA and worldwide.
Nations have struggled for years with the question of how to prevent companies from legally evading taxes by using accounting and law schemes to set their profits at affiliates in tax havens – usually small countries that attract low-tax companies. or zero, although firms do little actual business there. International discussions on tax issues gained momentum as US President Joe Biden backed the idea of a global minimum of at least 15% and possibly higher for corporate profits.
The finance ministers ‘meeting came ahead of an annual G-7 leaders’ meeting scheduled for June 11-13 in Cornwall, England. The G-7 approval could help build momentum for a deal in the broader talks between the more than 135 countries held in Paris, as well as a Group of 20 Finance Ministers meeting in Venice in July.
Manal Corwin, a tax director at the professional services firm KPMG and a former Treasury Department official, said the meeting had clarified where key countries lay on some key issues, including the 15% minimum.
“The signal that there is consensus about some of the key features of what is being discussed globally was really, really important, so they have the momentum to go to the next phase of this with the G-20,” she said.
The tax proposals approved on Saturday have two main parts. The first part allows countries to tax a portion of profits earned by companies that have no physical presence but have substantial sales, for example through the sale of digital advertising.
France had started the debate on the issue by imposing its digital services tax on revenue it thought was earned in France by companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook. Other countries have followed suit. The US considers those national taxes to be unfair trade measures that improperly separate American firms.
Part of the deal Saturday is that other countries will repeal their one-sided digital taxes in favor of a global deal.
Facebook Vice President for Global Affairs Nick Clegg said the deal was a major step towards increasing business security and building public confidence in the global tax system, but acknowledged that it could cost the company.
We want the international tax reform process to succeed, and recognizing this could mean Facebook paying more taxes, and in different countries, Clegg said on Twitter.
The G-7 statement echoes a U.S. proposal to allow countries to tax a portion of the profits of “the largest and most profitable multinational digital enterprises or not whether they are doing business within their borders.” supported giving countries the right to tax 20% or more of local profits in excess of a profit margin of 10%.
Yellen, when asked if she had given her European counterparts assurances that the big American tech firms would be included, said the deal would include big profitable firms and I believe those firms would qualify by almost any definition.
The other main part of the proposal is for countries to tax the foreign profits of their domestic companies at a rate of at least 15%. This would hinder the practice of using accounting schemes to shift profits to some very low-tax countries, because untaxed profits overseas would face an additional tax in the country of headquarters.
At home, Biden is proposing a 21% U.S. tax rate on corporate profits overseas, a 10.5% -13.125% increase approved under former President Donald Trump. Even if the U.S. rate ends above the global minimum, the difference would be small enough to eliminate most of the tax evasion spaces. Biden’s proposal requires congressional approval.
KPMG’s Corwin said the final statement was silent on several key points, including exactly which of the largest and most profitable multinationals will be covered by the proposal and how companies will be protected from double billing if countries do not agree on who has the right to tax them. These complications feed into the G-20 talks and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development talks in Paris.
The devil is in the details, Corwin said.
Group 7 is an informal forum between Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Representatives of the European Union also participate. His decisions are not legally binding, but leaders can use the forum to exert political influence.
McHugh contributed from Frankfurt, Germany.
