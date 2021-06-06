Ukraine’s Zelensky “confused”, “disappointed” by Biden not trying to block Russia’s pipeline

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he learned through the press not any direct upheaval that President Biden had decided to stop trying to block a Russian pipeline that Ukraine sees as a major threat to national security.

News direction: Zelensky used a one-hour Zoom interview with Axios on Friday to ask Biden to meet face-to-face ahead of a June 16 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to join him “in any moment and in every place on the planet “.

The quarrelsome leader spoke of Putin’s campaign of psychological pressure; his frustration turned to rage in the US; and his hope that Biden, whom he compares to basketball great Michael Jordan, can still surpass Russia and save Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russian gas is currently flowing through Ukraine en route to Europe. Nord Stream 2, a Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline, will allow Russia to bypass and isolate Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Zelensky said the US is the only power capable of stopping Russia.

“This is a weapon, a real weapon … in the hands of the Russian Federation,” he said. “It’s not very understandable … that the bullets in this gun could be obtained from a country as big as the United States.”

Putin is already using his extra power over Ukraine. Russian President said on Friday that Ukraine must show goodwill if it wants Russian gas to pass through the country.

What they are saying: “The State Department is regularly engaged with Ukrainian officials regarding Nord Stream 2. Prior to the release of the latest report to Congress, the State Department informed the Ukrainian ambassador to Washington and senior officials in Kiev, including chiefs of staff, of the content of the report, “a White House spokesman told Axios.

“The administration is committed to continuing to consult with Ukraine as we press Germany to address the risks that Nord Stream 2 poses to Ukraine and European energy security. We also welcome Ukraine ‘s direct engagement with the German government regarding their concerns. . “

“When President Biden meets with President Putin in Geneva, he will stand for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as he has done in his two previous appeals to President Putin.”

Where things stand: Putin announced on Friday that the first of the two lines is complete and said energy giant Gazprom is “ready to start filling Nord Stream 2 with gas.”

The White House has called the pipeline “a Kremlin geopolitical project that threatens European energy security.” But Biden nevertheless withdrew from US sanctions against the company working to complete the pipeline.

Zelensky said he had shifted his past anger and would now describe his feeling as a disappointment.

Behind the scenes: Zelensky says Biden had offered “direct signals “that the US was prepared to block the pipeline. Then came the news that Biden would waive sanctions.

Zelensky said he had to listen to a press conference for the White House to get an explanation: The administration said the pipeline was already almost complete and mentioned the importance of good relations with Germany.

Zelensky said he understood the importance of this relationship, but he asked, “How much Ukrainian life does the relationship between the United States and Germany cost?”

Zelensky says he is “positive” Biden can still stop the pipeline. “I still believe, after all, that Biden is a Jordan in politics,” he said.

He recalled how Michael Jordan would lure opponents into a “false sense of victory”, then “snatch victory at the last minute”.

“If this is not the case, it will be unfortunate, not just for me,” he said. “There will be a feeling that in these circumstances Russia will have a great chance to dominate the United States.”

The White House says it proposed the Putin summit to seek a “stable and predictable” relationship with Putin.

Biden is not the first U.S. president to seek him out, Zelensky said. “But if you ask me, the best-case scenario would be for the US to do it so that Russia would start aiming to build relations with the United States.”

Zelensky has not enjoyed stability or predictability from Moscow since taking office in 2019. He thinks Russia’s recent military build-up on the border was an attempt to cause “psychological pressure” but noted that the threat still emerges.

Zelensky praised Biden for his support during that confrontation, but said the Nord Stream decision could “weaken the trust” Ukrainians feel in the United States.

He also said he had discussed with the Biden administration a “potential increase in military aid” to expand security in the Black Sea and Azov Seas around Ukraine’s coastline. It is unclear whether Biden will follow those discussions.

What to expect next: A source familiar with the interactions in the US said they had told the Ukrainian side a few days ago that they would make a call this week, starting Monday. It can be a controversial conversation.

Go deeper: Full transcript of the interview.

