



So far, medical regulators in the UK, US and Europe have all agreed that the potential benefits of Covid vaccination outweigh the potential harms. Summer very soothing. But for people under 30, there is a low risk. And who would not worry about even the most remote chance of a cerebral blood clot (CVT), especially since it carries a potential mortality rate of 20%, the same as Covid patients receiving CVT. To date, there is no evidence that any of the Covid vaccines cause CVT. Yes, I understand that it is cool comfort for anyone who has had one and also for those close to someone who has unfortunately died. But the view we need to keep in mind is that Covid-19 itself is associated with a much greater risk of CVT than the vaccines that protect against it, according to the latest study from Oxford University. The risk of CVT is many times higher after Covid-19 than after receiving a vaccine, said Maxime Taquet University, author of a study. This is the case, if you look at the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine [data] that we had direct access to and is also the case if you look at the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, if you look at data from the European Medicines Agency. Data from over half a million American patients with a diagnosis of Covid-19 show that the frequency of CVT is 39 per million people, and a similar number who had been vaccinated with Covid-19 (Pfizer or Moderna) has a frequency of 4.1 per million. which is 10 times less! The EMA estimates the risk of CVT as the AstraZeneca vaccine is five per million people. One in five Covid-19 patients who had CVT died, similar to the death rate from CVT reported by the EMA in patients who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, Taquet said. About a third of the CVTs in Covid-19 were in people under the age of 30, he added, but there was no apparent relationship to age and sex in CVT cases. After the UK Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee compared vaccine-prevented intensive care admissions and the risk of blood clots, it decided to offer people under the age of 30 an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Commenting on the latest CVT study from Denmark and Norway, UCL Professor David Werring says: The absolute risk of thrombosis after vaccination in this large two-country study was very small, which strongly suggests that the benefits still outweigh the risks. So try to calm down from this.







