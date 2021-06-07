International
Peru votes in the narrow presidential run-off fought with the divided Andean nation
LIMA / TACABAMBA, Peru (Reuters) – Peru’s presidential election fell on deaf ears on Sunday as millions chose between two candidates backing clashes ideologies in a narrow run that has divided voters deep along class and geographical lines.
Opinion polls suggest the race is a statistically dead heat, with conservative Keiko Fujimori having previously followed left-footed Pedro Castillo, pulling slightly forward at the end of the campaign. The two have promised very different means of rescuing Peru from the economic stalemate caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
Fujimori, 46, the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, has vowed to follow the free market model and maintain economic stability at the world’s second-largest copper producer.
Castillo, 51, a teacher, union leader and son of rural farmers, has vowed to rebuild the country’s constitution to strengthen the state’s role, get a bigger share of profits from mining firms and nationalize key industries .
But with no candidate having a clear lead in the polls, it suggests that potential electoral challenges from both camps and a deep mistrust of the political class generated by decades of corruption and instability could pose problems after the election.
Voting in Surco’s Lima neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, Fujimori pointed to a handful of accusations of doctoral ballot papers found in the capital and inland.
We know there have been incidents today. We hope that the election bodies will take action on this issue and the sanctions will be issued accordingly, she said. I also expect our party officials to be on their guard.
She praised the grandmothers and grandmothers who came out to vote against a backdrop of a second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country and a slow start to the vaccination campaign.
Castillo voted earlier in the day in his rural heart of the northern Peruvian Andes, accompanied by a crowd of supporters cheering: Yes we can!
He had previously warned against election fraud and said he would be the first to call people if he saw evidence of a dirty game.
But he told the crowds on Sunday that he would respect the result and hoped Peruvians would unite after the successful candidate.
If we do not unite, we cannot move the country forward, Castillo said.
P FORR TOOD GOOD OF T ALL ALL PERUVIAN
In Lima, voters took the road to polling stations by bike, skate and on foot to avoid the long traffic jams that were building up as the day progressed.
Among those who voted in Lima was Luis Pizango, who said that for him, transparency was essential for a successful election.
May Peru win for the good of all Peruvians, he said.
In polls, urban and higher-income citizens have shown a preference for Fujimori, while the rural poor mostly support Castillo.
Voting closes at 7pm (2400 GMT), when polling firm Ipsos Peru is expected to release an exit poll. The first official results are expected to start arriving at 11:30 pm (0430 GMT on Monday).
Complainants say undecided voters and Peruvians living abroad could upset the balance. In Argentina, Australia, France, Spain and Japan, Reuters footage showed long lines of Peruvian foreigners at polling stations.
Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Marcelo Rochabrun in Tacabamba; Additional reporting by Reuters TV; Written by Marcelo Rochabrun and Aislinn Laing; Edited by Sonya Hepinstall and Peter Cooney
