Among Covid curbs, 27 loop caught without ticket on trains in 2020-21





An RTI question has revealed that over 27 loop people were caught traveling on ticketless trains in 2021-21, despite major restrictions on the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. According to officials, this was less than 25 percent of the number of cases registered last financial year. The data was made available by the Railway Board in response to an RTI question posed by Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur. Between April 2020 and March 2021, 27.57 loaf people were caught traveling without tickets and 143.82 Crore Rs was fined by them. In fiscal 2019-2020, 1.10 crore people were caught traveling without tickets and in total, a fine of Rs 561.73 crore was realized by them. “Traveling without a ticket or with an unauthorized ticket is a long-standing challenge for Indian Railways. For its part, Railways makes informational, educational and punitive measures to discourage people from doing the same,” Railways spokesman DJ was quoted as saying. Narain was told by PTI. READ ALSO | With government centers closed and costly private hospitals, Delhi youth left without Covid vaccines The financial year 2020-2021 was the period when the Railways operated the smallest number of passenger trains in their history due to the coronavirus pandemic. It covers the blocking period between April 14 and May 3 when the Railways were not operating any passenger train except Shramik Specials which started from May 1. These trains were run at the request of state governments and tickets were issued only to those authorized by the states. In June last year, the Railways started using special trains and issued strict instructions – electronic tickets through the IRCTC website or through the mobile application, without ticket reservations at the reservation counter, only passengers with confirmed tickets are allowed to enter at the station and check is done before boarding with only asymptomatic passengers allowed to enter the train. Passengers fully on the waiting list and unreserved passengers were not allowed to travel on trains as reserved coaches were booked as second seated reserved coaches to ensure the necessary Covid-related protocols were followed. “The number of ticketless cases in 2020-21 (27.57 lakh) was less than 25 percent of the number of such cases detected in 2019-2020 when such a figure was 1.10 crore. This was possible due to extensive efforts. of railroad advertising to create awareness and discourage irregular travel, “Narain said. (With entries from PTI) SEE ALSO | Maharashtra Level 5 Disconnection Plan 5 | Here’s what is allowed, where

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos