Irish people living in Australia, Canada, NZ, USA can now apply for passports online





Irish citizens living in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States can apply from Monday for their first Irish passport using the States online passport system, said Foreign Minister Simon Coveney. Mr Coveney announced on Monday morning the timely expansion of the online passport service as part of the ongoing reform of the passport processing system. Irish citizens living in the Republic, Northern Ireland, Britain and European countries applying for their first Irish passport have been able to use the system online since November 2019. Now they will join citizens from Australia, Canada , New Zealand and USA The online service was launched in March 2017 and expanded in November 2018 to include the renewal of children’s passports and a larger group of adults. A statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs noted that renewing a passport using online devices was four times faster than a paper application, and that simple adult renewals continue to have a ten-day payback period. Renewing a passport online is also cheaper, she noted. Mr Coveney said the passport reform program was offering major updates to passport service technology platforms and improving the customer service element. A strong take on Passport Online will greatly improve the capacity of the Passport Service to manage application volumes, Mr Coveney said. Efficiency in the online system means that staff resources can be redistributed towards processing more complex applications, protecting the integrity of the Irish passport and enhancing the customer service we provide to citizens. Stumble In February, the Passport Service discontinued the processing of routine applications due to Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions that were in place at the time and only continued to deal with emergency and essential cases. A backlog of around 89,000 applications built by the end of April 2021 although the service still processed nearly 40,000 applications during the winter and spring constraints. The Cabinet approved a proposal in late April from Mr Coveney that the service be considered essential. This resulted in an increase in staff attendance at passport offices and by May, the 450 staff services were fully back to office-based work. The Director of Passport Services told The Irish Times last month that 40 per cent of that remaining number had been cleared but also warned that it was preparing for a record number of applications next year following the sharp drop in overseas travel during the pandemic. Siobhn Byrne said there will be more demand next year than ever before with thousands of people eager to start traveling as soon as possible. There were less than 10,000 applications in January and February, but the figure rose to about 40,000 in April and about 60,000 in May, a month that in normal time would usually see just over 100,000 applications.

