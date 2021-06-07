Tension along the Assam-Mizoram border as two houses were set on fire





Two abandoned houses along the Mizoram-Assam border have been burned by unidentified individuals, fueling tensions along the volatile inter-state border, police said on Sunday. Both states claimed the incident took place within their territory on Friday night but no casualties were reported as the houses were empty. While Assam blamed “misogynists from Mizoram”, the neighboring state pointed the finger at “Bangladeshi immigrants who wanted to ignite the border dispute”. Hailakandi district police chief Ramandeep Kaur claimed that in addition to burning two empty houses belonging to Ali Hussain and Saidul Islam, criminals from Mizoram also set up a 300-meter structure inside Assam territory near the Gutguti area in the district. READ | After Assam, now health workers are beaten by relatives of Covid patient at Manipur Hospital; two arrested An investigation is under way to find out the identities of the perpetrators involved in the incidents and the cases have been recorded, she said. Security has increased in the area and patrolling has intensified, the SP said. The matter has been dealt with by the highest level authorities in Mizoram and we hope that the matter will be resolved soon, Kaur said. Kaur, along with Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and Ramnathpur police station charge officer Liton Nath visited the area to review the prevailing situation. The location falls below the back-line reserve forest area and is very difficult to reach by Assam, she said. Vanlalfaka Ralte, SP of Kolasib district of Mizoram, however, claimed that the abandoned houses were located in the Zophai area near the town of Bairabi in the district. “The houses, abandoned since February this year, were previously occupied by non-tribes employed by Mizos to take care of their fields. “We suspect that the burning of houses was a political ploy by Bangladeshi migrants to revive the border issue between the two neighboring states,” he told the PTI. The area where the incident took place is within Mizoram territory and not within the inland forest reserved area, he said, adding that the owners of the field have land patches (documents) in Mizoram and pay land taxes to the state government. A case has been registered at the Bairabi police station and a chase launched to hit the accused. Since October last year, there have been frequent incidents of burning houses, allegations of land breach and even a bomb blast inside a closed school along the 164.6km Mizoram-Assam border. The previous incident had occurred near the Gallacherra border post, under which Gutguti falls, in February and since then, many residents had vacated their homes, Kaur added. READ ALSO | Recover unpaid electricity bills of government officials directly from their salaries: Assam CM LOOK | Massive earthquake, two tremors shaking Assam | Visuals

