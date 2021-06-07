Pope Francis expresses grief but no apology over indigenous school deaths in CanadaExBulletin

footprint Domenico Stinellis / AP

Pope Francis expressed grief Sunday over the horrific discovery of a mass grave in Canada containing the remains of hundreds of Indigenous children. The remains were found in a boarding school for Native Canadians, operated by the Catholic clergy.

“I join with the Canadian Bishops and the entire Catholic Church in Canada to express my closeness to the Canadian people, who have been traumatized by this shocking news,” Francis told an audience in St. Peter’s Square, according to a translation of prepared remarks. “This sad discovery further raises awareness of the pain and suffering of the past.”

The comments come about a week after Tk’emlps at Secwpemc First Nation in British Columbia announced that the remains of 215 children had been found on the grounds of the former boarding school. Indigenous Canadians had known for years that some children never returned from schools, but this is the first time a large burial site has been discovered.

Francesco called on the political and religious authorities in Canada to continue working together "to shed light on this sad event and to humbly engage in a path of healing and reconciliation". He said it is important to "move away from the colonial model and also from the ideological colonizations of the present, and walk side by side in dialogue, mutual respect and recognition of the rights and cultural values ​​of all the daughters and sons of Canada."

“We congratulate the Lord on the souls of all children who have died in Canadian residential schools and pray for the indigenous families and communities of Canada,” Francis added.

Although Francis expressed grief Sunday, he never explicitly apologized for the church’s role in the forced re-education of more than 150,000 children who were taken from their homes for a period of 150 years during the 19th and 20th centuries. Many of the children were forced to become Christians, banned from speaking their mother tongues, and often abused. In 2015 a national commission condemned the treatment as “cultural genocide”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said On Friday he was “deeply disappointed” that the Catholic Church had not offered a formal apology for its role in church-run boarding schools. Trudeau said that on a 2017 trip to the Vatican, he had directly asked Francis to “go forward in apology, in apology, in reparation.” But, Trudeau said, “we are still seeing resistance from the church.”

Chief Rosanne Casimir of Secwpemc Tk’emlps First Nation has also called for a public apology from the church.

Francis’ comments were “a little better than nothing but a little,” said Veldon Coburn, a professor of indigenous studies at the University of Ottawa. “They are shortening the words, ‘I’m sorry,’ as this is painful for them, and indeed, removing them from them feels like they are pulling their teeth.”

“Saying things like ‘we’re going to go hand in hand,’ well, that was kind of what the popes and the Council of Canadian Bishops said a few years ago,” Coburn told NPR. He suggested that the Catholic Church follow the leadership of United Church of Canada AND Anglican Church of Canada, who both formally apologized decades ago for their inclusion in boarding schools for indigenous people.

“Just forgive me and move on,” Coburn said. “Because now it looks really painful to look at, and stimulating cramp and hard.”

Although the pope did not offer forgiveness on behalf of the church, other Catholic clergy did. On Sunday, Cardinal Thomas Collins of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Toronto apologized during Mass.

“I think we as Christians should be especially repentant and repent that we participated in that particular system,” he said, according to Sun and Toronto. “It was a government program that basically took young children away from their families.

“I do not know what religious or Catholic groups were thinking,” Collins continued. “They probably wanted to advance their mission. But to take part in everything that took the children away from their families? All we support is families. I’m so sorry it happened.”