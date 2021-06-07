Days after the heat wave, up to 40 cm of snow is expected in the mountain parks of Alberta

Just days after a heat wave swept across much of Alberta, an off-season storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the province’s mountain parks.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Banff and Jasper National Park areas along Highway 93 on Sunday afternoon.

The warning says heavy snowfall is expected to start overnight in the region at higher altitudes and that 30 to 40 inches of snow is expected to fall by Tuesday morning.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow can make travel difficult in some places. Visibility may suddenly decrease over time in heavy snow,” the agency warned.

The warning includes the stretching of the Parkway Icefields between Jasper and Lake Louise.

There is also a rain warning for the Rocky Mountain House area, which is expected to see up to 100 mm of rain by Tuesday brought by storms and heavy rainfall.

From Wednesday to Friday, most of the province was under heat warnings with daytime rises reaching 35 C in some areas.

And on Saturday, intense storms swept through the southern part of the province, bringing at least one tornado to the High River area.

An updated list of weather alerts can be found at Canada Website.