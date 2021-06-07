Pope Francis: Let our Eucharistic Feast transform the world





Pope Francis celebrates Mass in the solemnity of the most holy body and blood of Christ, reminding us of our need for the presence and love of the Lords and the Food and Drink of eternal life to support us on our journey.

By Vatican News staff writer Presiding over the Mass of the Corpus Christi in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis in his homily reflected in the three images present in the passage from the Gospel of Mark read in the liturgy of the day. The first image is that of the man holding a pitcher of water, the guide that would bring the disciples to the Upper Hall. The Pope said that this image can be seen as a call to recognize our thirst for God, to feel our need for Him, to desire His presence and love, to understand that we can not go it alone, but we have need Eternal Food and Drink life to support us on our journey. The sad thing is that in modern times, this thirst for God has become weaker, the Pope noted, and the Church today is called to meet people and learn how to recognize and revive their thirst for God and their desire. for the Gospel. The second image the Pope mentioned was that of Upper Room where Jesus and His disciples would celebrate the Passover meal. He noted that it was a large room for a small loaf of bread, symbolizing how God makes Himself small, like a loaf of bread, and why we need a big heart to be able to recognize, worship and we accept Him. The Pope went on to say that we must open the spaces of our hearts to go out of ourselves and enter the vast space of the Upper Room to experience the vast space of miracle and worship of humble, boundless, loving presence of God. That is why worship represents the attitude we need in the presence of the Eucharist, he said. Pope Francis added that the Church, too, should be a large room, and not a small, enclosed space, but rather, an open-wing community, welcoming to all where all can enter. He reminded that the Eucharist is intended to feed those who are tired and hungry along the way, and that a clean and perfect Church is a room without room for anyone. The last image from today’s Gospel recalls Jesus breaking bread, Eucharistic gesture par excellence. Pope Francis called this the hallmark of our faith where we meet God who offers Himself in order to be reborn in new life. Jesus becomes the Lamb by offering Himself in sacrifice to give us life, he explained, and so in the Eucharist, we think and worship the Lord of love. Here we value the Lords boundless love and gift to us, and that by celebrating and experiencing the Eucharist we share in this love, but our hearts should be open to our brothers and sisters sharing their suffering and helping them in their needs. He said that our Eucharistic celebrations transform the world so much that we allow ourselves to be transformed and become broken bread for others. In conclusion, Pope Francis recalled the procession with the Blessed Sacrament, the hallmark of the feast of Corpus Christi, reminds us that we are called to go out and bring Jesus to others. He encouraged all to do so with enthusiasm, bringing Christ to those we meet in our daily lives, also as a community of believers, a Church that becomes a large and welcoming room where everyone can enter and belong to God.

