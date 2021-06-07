G7 deal more about balance of power than global tax reform | Richard Partington

or the historic agreement has been reached. For decades, multinational corporations have abused gaps in an international tax system that has barely changed since agreements made in the League of Nations in the 1920s.

After meetings in London over the weekend, the message from the G7 group of rich nations is clear: time is running out in tax havens. In a historic move, a global minimum corporate tax rate has been agreed, along with measures that force big firms and Internet tech giants like Facebook, Apple and Google to pay more tax in the markets where they make money. them regardless of physical presence.

Much remains to be prepared in a process that is likely to take several years before a single extra pound, dollar, euro or yen is delivered but a clear direction of travel is determined.

Despite the historical background, the London agreement is about more than just the tax. This will become clearer when Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other G7 heads of government meet at Carbis Bay in Cornwall later this week.

For Rishi Sunak, it had to do with sending a message that Britain after Brexit still dominates the world

As with most global negotiations, the real story is about who maintains the balance of power and aligns the country’s interests with international demands. For the G7 made up of the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Japan it is no different.

For Rishi Sunak, awaiting the meeting of finance ministers while the UK holds the rotating G7 presidency, it was about sending a message that post-Brexit Britain still dominates the world. Sources close to the talks said the UK’s initial reluctance to back Biden’s plan for a global minimum tax rate focused on pulling Washington closer to trade talks. There were concerns within the Tory party to manage sovereignty over tax-sacrifice, while the chancellor wanted to bargain for better conditions to collect more taxes for Britain from major US tech companies.

Despite trying to run a tough bargain, it is unclear what, if anything, Sunak managed to pull off headlines suggesting Britain is a tough ally. Washington had also made it clear exactly where the balance of power lies: the threat to impose punitive tariffs on the UK and EU countries if they do not lift their unilateral digital service taxes.

Britain, France and several other countries have used these digital taxes on US tech firms as a precautionary measure until a global agreement is implemented, raising hundreds of millions for their national extracts. Although Washington had called for their immediate removal to a possible climbing point for future progress, a specific agreement on a global minimum rate of at least 15% indicates that such obstacles can be overcome.

For Biden, a global minimum tax is essential to his economic agenda as he seeks to raise more revenue to fund a $ 1.9 tn (1.3 tn) Covid recovery plan. The president is likely to face fierce opposition from Republicans in Congress, which could hamper further progress. Reaching an agreement among the world’s most powerful economies helps strengthen its bargaining power.

For the EU nations, Germany, France and Italy were about showing unity for the rest of the bloc. Ironic of an agreement reached in London six months after Brexit, this was a moment to falsify closer EU integration.

The fragile European project is incomplete without closer coordination on taxes, as the sovereign debt crisis of a decade ago was brutally exposed. Some Member States apply corporate tax rates below 15%, including Ireland, Hungary and Cyprus. The major powers of the bloc consider such tax cuts as incompatible with EU ideals.

Brussels demands unanimity on tax changes, making this a key issue for tax reform becoming a reality. But by reaching an agreement in London, EU finance ministers hope they can build an unstoppable momentum.

Some other key details remain to be overcome. There are concerns that a rally among the G7 will benefit more from Western powers, at the expense of lower-income countries in the global south. Talks will advance at the G20 in Italy next month when other major nations including Russia, China, India and Brazil join the negotiations, before bargaining between the 135 nations at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, with a view to to reach a global agreement by October.

Forst for this reason that the G7 deal is a point on the road rather than the final destination. It will be several years before an agreement is implemented. However, the issuance of a unanimous agreement was created to build enough momentum to put the rest of the world on the line after years of slow progress.

There were also broader political and economic motives. After the chaos of the Trump years, a message is being sent to China, Russia and the rest of the world that the west is back in business. G7 finance ministers fear that Beijing wants to remove the old rules of the global economy dating back to Bretton Woods, seeking to replace it with a system that benefits China. Reaching an agreement in London was created to signal that Western powers are once again more willing and able to dictate the rules in the 21st century.

Business Guardian Email Registration

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and after decades of neoliberal politics lining the pockets of those less than many, the underlying message of the G7 deal is also about restoring government power over big business. Sources close to the talks said there was broad agreement that, for at least now, increased budget deficits during the pandemic issue far less than a sustained recovery raising the prospect that the state’s large economy will be a lasting legacy of the pandemic .

Tears are being shed over the neoliberal right that Western powers are destroying vital competition between nations by agreeing to a minimum tax rate. The Adam Smith Institute of the Free Market argues that Americans fought a revolution to ensure that their tax rates were not set in Westminster without representation. They wake up now in horror to see that the British have agreed, on their own ground, to set tax rates from Washington.

This may sound like the final blow to a dying ideology that has stood for four decades, but it is an argument that is likely to upset the low-tax Tories.

However, public opinion after the pandemic has shifted to the point where these concerns are incompatible. Long before Covid-19 no one could understand why larger companies paid less in taxes because of gaps in the international tax system, a system built on neoliberal ideals.

Before the crisis it was difficult to understand; after the crisis it is impossible to accept.