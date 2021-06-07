Spread of the virus: News and analysis from June 7th

We are following the latest on coronavirus outbreak and global response. Register here for our daily newspaper on what you need to know.

New coronavirus cases continued to fall globally, with the share of beds filled by Covid patients in the US at the lowest level since March 2020. But increasing cases from Fiji in the UK is a reminder that the pandemic is not going away any time soon.

Taiwan was promised 750,000 doses of vaccine from the US as it fights viral growth and what it says is China’s efforts to block a Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine deal. Japan plans to start releasing vaccine passports as soon as this summer for those traveling overseas, the Nikkei reported.

UK Secretary of Health Matt Hancock said it is too early to say whether a planned easing of restrictions on June 21 can move forward. Singapore interrupted its reception of The Formula 1 Grand Prix race in October, although its recent outburst showed signs of relief.

China authorizes emergency use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. coronavirus vaccine ABOUT children, becoming the first major country to grant approval to those under three years of age. The Indian state of Maharashtra, which contains Mumbai, has put in place a phased plan to ease restrictions starting Monday.

Main developments:

Subscribe to a daily virus update from Bloomberg Forecast Team here CVID Type in the global case and death data terminal.

China to vaccinate 70% of target population by December (9:00 HK)

At least 70% of China’s “target population” is expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year, Xinhua reported, quoting Zeng Yixin, deputy chairman of the National Health Commission. Recent local Covid infections suggest that China still faces a difficult situation in pandemic control.

A worker in Shenzhen Yantian Port was confirmed to be infected. The explosion at the main port risks escalation delays in transporting goods from one of the busiest ports in the world.

Mumbai to open with restrictions (8:55 am HK)

An ICU ward at the government-run St. Louis hospital. George in Mumbai on May 27th. Photo: Fariha Farooqui / Getty Images

The Indian state of Maharashtra, which contains Mumbai, has set up a five-tier plan to ease restrictions based on the degree of positivity and availability of oxygen beds in different districts.

Under the plan, which takes effect Monday, districts with a positivity rate below 5% and an oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25% will fall below Level 1 and have the lowest number of restrictions. Districts with a positivity rate of more than 20% or over 75% occupied oxygen beds will be categorized as Level 5 and will have strict restrictions on the movement of people and business operations, as ordered by the state government.

Financial capital, Mumbai, with a positivity rate of 5.56% on June 3, is designated as Level 3, below which, all private shops and offices are allowed to stay open until 4 pm Shopping malls and multiplexes will remain open closed.

China allows preschool children to get emergency vaccine (8:37 am HK)

China authorizes emergency use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. coronavirus vaccine ABOUT children, becoming the first major country to grant approval to those under three years of age. The move comes amid reports that young people with the disease may be as infectious as adults. Singapore, Hong Kong and several US states have so far authorized the use of Covid-19 vaccines against children 12 years of age and older.

Fiji cases set record as Kava blamed for spread (8:25 am HK)

Fiji recorded a increase in Covid-19, with 83 new cases reported on Sunday from the day before, according to the Fiji Times. The new census is a record high for the Pacific Islands country, where only 0.33% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Officials believe kava consumption has contributed to the increase, with the virus spreading as people share bowls of intoxicating beverages, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported last week.

Japan’s public opinion divided over Olympics (7:24 am HK)

Olympic torch relay at Kaminoyama on June 6th. Photography: Carl Court / Getty Images

Japanese voters are split whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held as scheduled from July or canceled, according to a nationwide poll conducted by Yomiuri from June 4th to June 6th.

Half were for games while 48% said they should be canceled; the share was 39% vs.. 59% in a poll taken last month. About 63% said they thought coronavirus prevention measures for athletes and staff visiting from abroad were insufficient.

UK’s Hancock says June 21 balance sheet easing (7:21 am HK)

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was too early to say whether a planned easing of coronavirus restrictions on June 21 could move forward as ministers continue to weigh the threat of a possible pandemic wave.

“We will see all the data over the next week,” Hancock told Sky News on Sunday. “We are not saying ‘no’ to June 21 at this point.”

A final easing of restrictions has been called into question by the rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant first identified in India, which is now the dominant species in the UK. There were 5,341 new cases of coronavirus reported on Sunday, a 65% increase compared to the same day a week earlier.

Japan reportedly issues travel passages for vaccines (5:56 pm NY)

Japan intends to release Covid-19 vaccine passports this summer for inoculated residents traveling abroad to boost travel and other economic activities, the Nikkei announced.

An inter-agency team is discussing a plan to issue a paper certificate this summer to businessmen and others, followed by a digital version by the end of the year, the newspaper said, without revealing where it got the information.

A health care worker administers a dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Osaka on June 1. Photo: Buddhika Weerasinghe / Bloomberg

Uganda resets blockade (5:03 pm NY)

Uganda will again go into a deadlock Monday to fight a second viral wave, closing schools, churches and markets and restricting travel, the New Vision newspaper reported. reported. Most measures will last 42 days, President Yoweri Museveni said in a national speech Sunday.

“In this second wave, we have more numbers in two weeks than we got in four months ago,” he said, adding that people under 40 were now most at risk. A solid blockage more than a year ago largely controlled the outbreak, though infections began to rise again last month.

US manages 1.6 million daily shots (4:26 pm NY)

About 1.6 million doses of the vaccine were registered in the US on Sunday, a day after the total rose to more than 300 million, according to data collected by Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. The number was almost half a million more than the day before, which contrasts with a drop since vaccines peaked in mid-April.

President Joe Biden has set a goal that 70% of all adults receive at least one dose by July 4th. This number is now 63.5%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another 376 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, according to the latest figures. Nearly 580,000 people in the U.S. have died since the pandemic began in early 2020. The nation added 14,089 new cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

In Withdrawal

The pandemic trend in the US has reached another minimum Source: Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg



Promised US Vaccines in Taiwan (3:41 pm NY)

Taiwan has been promised 750,000 doses of the vaccine by the United States as it fights a viral surge and what it says are China’s efforts to block a Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine deal. The promise came during a visit Sunday by three U.S. senators, Democrat Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Christopher Coons of Delaware and Republican Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

“I’m here to tell you that United States I will not leave you alone “, Duckworth said, according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced it would ship 25 million doses of vaccine to countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America but did not specify the breakdown by country. The White House then reiterated that it would send at least 80 million vaccines abroad by the end of June. Late last week, Japan shipped 1.2 million doses to Taiwan.

Utah cases rise after Memorial Day (3:05 pm NY)

Utah is reporting an increase in cases after Remembrance Day, but only about two a day compared to last week, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. This compares to the week after Memorial Day 2020, when cases increased by an average of almost 50 per day compared to the previous week.

Utah has administered at least one vaccine dose to 45.7% of people in the state, compared to the U.S. average of 51.3%, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. Nationwide, daily events are less than a week before Memorial Day.

Canada eases border rules for hockey teams (2:20 pm NY)

Canada has provided a exemption from virus limit restrictions for National Hockey League teams, allowing them to go and return to the U.S. during the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

A Playoffs match in the Stanley Cup 2021 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Center in Montreal on 6 June. Photography: Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

The announcement means the Canadian team advancing to the league semifinals will be able to play games in its home arena. Team players and staff will need to stay in a bubble and avoid contact with the general public.

US hospital admissions slow down (11:19 am NY)

U.S. hospital admissions continue to fall, with 3.17% of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients on June 4, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This percentage fell from 3.67% on May 28 and is the lowest since March 14, 2020.

The state of Washington has the largest share of hospital beds taken by Covid-19 patients with 5.92%, followed by Maryland with 5.32%. Florida has the highest number of occupied beds at 2,177, followed by Texas with 2,035 patients. Those numbers fell in both states from the previous day.

– With the help of Jeff Sutherland