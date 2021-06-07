International
The world is looking to Pakistan to lead global climate action
Islamabad: PM’s Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that thanks to the current government’s world-renowned green agenda, the world has begun to place confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan to lead the global climate agenda.
Speaking to News in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the celebrations of World Environment Day 2021, he said, Indeed Pakistan is ready and will lead the world through full support towards the goal of achieving environmental sustainability and climate resilience. “
He said that like other developing countries the climate crisis has also long been seen hitting Pakistan from the northern regions to the southern parts in the form of rapidly melting glaciers waving heat waves, frequenting and intensifying river and urban floods, displacement and falling and shifting rainfall, desert expansion, depletion of groundwater resources, sea level rise and cyclonic activities as well as cloud eruptions.
He informed The News that monsoon patterns are shifting rapidly over time and leading to declining or irregular rainfall, badly and rapidly damaging the country’s agricultural sector to the extent that it has become almost unable to adapt to changing patterns. motit.
“To address these unfavorable challenges, we have decided to respond effectively to these impacts of climate change with whatever resources and capacity we have available, while neither waiting for foreign support nor deciding to simply be a crying victim, “he told the News, saying” Pakistan has today emerged as a credible provider of solutions to the world through its multi-billion dollar green initiatives launched indigenously.
Citing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s green initiatives, Malik Amin said the 10 billion Tsunami Tree Program (TBTTP), Pakistan Replenishment Program, Protected Areas Initiatives and Green funding through the launch of green link projects have been launched and are being implemented for increase the sustainability of the environment and the sustainability of the country’s climate.
He told The News further, “According to TBTTP we have already planted one billion trees out of those 10 billion trees and we are a long way from achieving the ambitious goal of planting 10 billion trees.
Tree planting activities across the country have led to the generation of a large number of green spaces, including 100,000 sites created during the Covid-19 blockade, Aslam said, explaining that the creation of green spaces helped improve of the livelihoods of thousands of families and families were pulled out of poverty traps, proving that if you invest in nature, nature always pays you. It is not a one-sided investment.
In addition to working strictly to expand the country’s forest area, a weather warning system has also been deployed in northern Pakistan to obtain prior knowledge of melting glaciers and their eruptions, Malik Amin Aslam told News.
The minister said Pakistan is also on track to achieve the goal of shifting 30 per cent of the country’s vehicles to electric by 2030 to mitigate pollution levels and is able to display the local display — producing electric vehicles in the days of next.
Speaking about the launch of US $ 500 million green bonds, Malik Amin said Pakistan has received a $ 3 billion offer in response to the US $ 500 million green bond navigation in the international market for financing green and clean green initiatives. country.
The current government is now ready to further use the green link route to build and finance transport, he added.
He further said that last week the government also completed its first assessment of blue bonds, a funding tool that boosts funding from potential global investors for projects that protect ocean ecology and related industries, such as fisheries and ecotourism.
For this, the Deputy Prime Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already launched the first blue carbon assessment of the country this month, assisted by the World Bank.
He noted that the World Bank’s global lending agency had calculated new plantation projects in the country – including planting 10 billion trees in the coming years, which, if successful, would be worth $ 500 million by 2050.
He further informed The News that the World Bank used conservative estimates for the price of carbon and the estimate could go up to $ 2.5 billion.
Aslam said that now Pakistan is now a great example for different countries to learn about environmental protection measures. “Because, by taking measures to protect the environment, we have shown that development without environmental protection measures is unstable,” he warned.
