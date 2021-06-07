The new ITR electronic registration portal to be launched today on June 7th. Check out these 6 new features





The new ITR electronic registration portal to be launched today. Check out these 6 new features Photo credit: BCCL Main points Taxpayers will be able to actively update their profile to provide certain income details which will be used in pre-completing their ITR The new system will also include a new call center for taxpayer assistance for quick response to taxpayer questions Functions for submitting Income Tax Forms, Adding tax professionals, submitting responses to notifications in a face-to-face survey or Complaints will be made available New Delhi: The Income Tax Department will launch its new electronic registration portal today (June 7, 2021). This new portal will also have a brand new mobile app. Information about pre-registered income tax details, the ITR Form and Saral Income Tax facilities will be made available on the new electronic registration portal. The electronic Income Tax Return filing portal 2.0 is expected to provide taxpayers with convenience and a modern, uninterrupted experience through how to provide users with many technology-enabled features. The tax department will use this website to register for the ITR as well as to answer questions and issue orders such as assessments, appeals, exemptions and fines. New features of the Income Tax Return e-registration portal 2.0: 1. Immediate processing of ITRs: The new electronic registration portal will be integrated with the immediate processing of the Income Tax Return (ITR) so that fast returns can be issued to taxpayers. 2. Mobile application: After the launch of the new electronic registration site, a mobile application will be launched which will facilitate all the main functions available on the site for full time access to the mobile network. 3. New panel: The new electronic registration portal will provide a new single panel that will display all interactions, uploads or pending actions for follow-up by the taxpayer. 4. Interactive ITR Preparation Program: Taxpayers will be provided with offline and online ITR preparation software at no cost. Taxpayer friendly software will include interactive questions which will help taxpayers. Even people without any prior knowledge of taxes can use this portal to pre-complete returns and minimize data entry efforts in registering their ITRs. 5. Instructions, chatbot, direct agents to help taxpayers: There will be instructions, videos, call center and chatbot or live agent embedded in the site to address taxpayer questions. The new call center will help taxpayers with FAQ. 6. New payment options: In order to ensure easy payments, the new ITR website also has a new online payment system with multiple payment options such as net bank, UPI, credit card and RTGS or NEFT from every taxpayer account at every bank, compared to the existing system which had only UPI, Credit Card for paying taxes. The IT department has clarified that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18, 2021 after the advance tax installment date to avoid any inconvenience to the taxpayer. The mobile application will also be launched after the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get acquainted with the various features.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos