



David Dushman, the last surviving Soviet soldier involved in the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, has died. He was 98 years old. The Jewish community of Munich and Upper Bavaria said on Sunday that Dushman had died in a Munich hospital on Saturday. Every witness to history that passes is a loss, but saying goodbye to David Dushman is particularly painful, said Charlotte Knobloch, a former chairwoman of Germany’s Central Jewish Council. Dushman was right on the front line when the National Socialist assassination machine was destroyed. As a young Red Army soldier, Dushman leveled the electric stop fence around the infamous Nazi death camp with his T-34 tank on January 27, 1945. He admitted that he and his friends did not immediately realize the full magnitude of what had happened at Auschwitz. Skeletons everywhere, he recalled in a 2015 interview with the Munich newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. They were hindered by barracks, sat down and lay down among the dead. Terrible. We threw away all our canned food and immediately went on, to hunt down the fascists. More than a million people, most of them Jews deported there from all over Europe, were killed by the Nazis in Auschwitz-Birkenau between 1940 and 1945. Dushman previously attended some of the bloodiest military meetings of World War II, including the battles of Stalingrad and Kursk. He was severely wounded three times, but survived the war, one of only 69 soldiers in his 12,000-strong division. His father, a former military doctor meanwhile, was imprisoned and later died in a Soviet penitentiary after falling victim to one of Josef Stalin’s purges. After the war, Dushman helped train the Soviet women’s national fencing team for four decades and witnessed the attack by eight Palestinian terrorists on the Israeli team at the 1972 Munich Olympics, which resulted in the deaths of 11 Israelis, five Palestinians, and a German Policeman. Later in life, Dushman visited schools to tell students about the war and the horrors of the Holocaust. He also regularly dusted his military medals to attend veterans ’rallies. “Dushman was a legendary fencing coach and the last living liberator of the Auschwitz concentration camp,” the International Olympic Committee said in a statement. IOC President Thomas Bach paid tribute to Dushman, pointing out that as a young fencer for what was then West Germany, he was offered friendship and advice “by the veteran coach in 1970 despite Mr Dushmans’ personal experience with World War II World and Auschwitz, and he was a man of Jewish descent. ” “This was such a profound human gesture that I will never forget it,” Bach said in a statement. Dushman trained some of the Soviet Union’s most successful besiegers, including Valentina Sidorova, and continued to teach in the 1990s, the IOC said. Details on the funeral arrangements were not immediately known. Dushman’s wife, Our Lady, died a few years ago.



Close Modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos