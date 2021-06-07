Vehicles, offices in the city of Bahria are on fire – Newspaper

Dozens of tear gas canisters, rubber bullets used to disperse the crowd

SAC protests against the demolition of villages, land grabbing

Protesters say the arsonists do not belong to the SAC

KARACHI: Two international fast food franchises, several vehicles, a showroom and two offices of real estate agents were set on fire Sunday in Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) after a crowd forced their way through the main gate during a protest by the Committee of Sindh Action (SAC) against the mega housing project.

Police used the bombing of tears and shot rubber bullets to control the situation that was ugly because thousands of people arrived in the housing project from different parts of the province to organize a peaceful protest against land robbery, forced deportation and village destruction in the name of development.

The protesters, however, denied any wrongdoing, claiming that BTK staff themselves seized some nationalist party flags and set fire to the main gate, the Business Center, the exhibition of cars, vehicles, motorcycles and others. separate property to give another color to their peaceful protest.

While the SAC had issued a landing call in front of the BTK main gate on the M-9 motorway in advance, police had already placed containers on the road and temporary barriers to prevent protesters from approaching the BTK gate.

Hello Hello [proceed proceed] The city of Bahria was the main slogan that attracted thousands of people not only from Karachi but also from other parts of Sindh, including Thatta, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana and Hyderabad, in protest. There were also plans to hold simultaneous landings in the UK and US to raise the issue of Sindh natives and the seizure of their ancestral lands.

However, when police tried to stop SAC leaders, intellectuals, rights activists and others traveling in the convoy of vehicles moving near BTK, they staged a landing on the highway, affecting traffic flow, officials said.

Witnesses said that suddenly the protesters started removing the obstacles and reached the main gate while the police stationed there did not stop thousands of protesters. The situation worsened as a crowd then forced its way through the main gate and set it on fire as well as offices, restaurants, showroom and other properties, causing fear and panic among residents.

In other acts of vandalism, office glass was broken with stones and sticks in addition to a bank and an ATM was reportedly looted.

The fire brigade official later said they managed to control the blaze in five to six locations at BTK with the help of five fire tenders.

As the arson continued for nearly half an hour, there was retaliation by law enforcement agencies in the form of tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, baton charges, arrests, etc., which also resulted in several injuries. Many women and children who were participating in the protest and landing sat unconscious. Many were taken into custody and were still at Gadap Town Police Station until the filing of this report.

Police version

A senior police officer who requested anonymity told Agim that about 8,000-10,000 protesters reached and removed the temporary barriers before more than 100 of them entered BTK. Police said that according to their strategy the officers were unarmed to prevent collateral damage. Therefore, no casualties occurred as police managed to detain about 80-90 people and the FIR would register against them, the officer said.

The officer regretted that the provincial administration or the ruling party had not made any attempt to hold talks with SAC leaders prior to their arrival. He also revealed that Deputy Commissioner Malir had made efforts at the highest level of government, urging them to engage the protest organizers in the talks, without success. No one was ready in government. or the ruling party in Sindh to hold talks with protesters as two high-profile PPP raises were split over the BTK issue, the officer believed.

Anger of residents

BTK residents called it an act of terror as thousands of people entered residential areas and allegedly looted valuables from an entire building. They claimed the men were armed and set fire to a square while there were no police personnel or Rangers to protect them. Residents wondered what kind of victims of the land were those who subjected them to such terror and violence.

The attitude of the SAC

SAC chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah told the media that the people who got involved in the violence had nothing to do with his party, claiming that the SAC was not involved in the violence.

He said the wrongdoers, contented with violent actions, tried to give different colors to their peaceful war.

Another SAC leader, Dr Qadir Magsi, told the media that there was a possibility of chemical use for arson attacks and blamed elements who were known for using chemicals for past fire attacks in Karachi for the latest act of violence.

Leaders said that before their arrival at the scene, their workers were stopped in various districts and they had to protest on the highways before reaching BTK.

Earlier speaking to the media, SAC leaders Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, Dr Qadir Magsi, Sanan Qureshi, Zain Shah, Riaz Chandio and others demanded the removal of the Sindh government for failing to protect Sindh lands. They said BTK was built illegally.

Vowing to resist BTK’s alleged moves to demolish old villages, leaders said the mega highway housing projects were aimed at bringing about a demographic change in the province by turning Sindhis into a minority.

It’s the colonization of Sindh by wealthy businessmen, which we reject, said Syed Zain Shah of the United Sindh Party.

The people of Sindh are the rightful owners of their lands. They want their lands back, they want their rivers back, said Jagdish Ahuja, also of the United Sindh Party.

Later in the evening, the SAC leadership after an urgent meeting held a press conference in Jamshoro and gave a call for protests across the province on June 9 and a sit-in in front of the Sindh Assembly against the arrest of their workers during the protest against BTK.

Jalal Mahmood Shah, Dr Magsi, Sajjad Chandio, Zain Shah, Riaz Chandio, Masroor Shah and others congratulated the people on the successful protest against BTK and said the violence was part of a conspiracy against their protest.

Attempts to sabotage peace

Information Minister Nasir Husain Shah and Prime Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro’s adviser to an oppressor claimed that the protesters had resorted to arson during their protest outside BTK.

PPP leaders said buildings in BTK were damaged due to the fire incidents, which was an attempt to sabotage the peace.

The protesters took the law into their own hands, Mr Khuhro said, adding that they also blocked highway traffic which was clearly an illegal action.

Governor praises Rangers

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed his regret over the BTK incident, asking why IG police did not take action when the protest was announced a few days ago.

He said timely action by DG Rangers prevented the city from major tragedy. DG Rangers provided steps according to professional requirements, which was considerable.

The BTK administration should resolve its issues as soon as possible so that citizens can live in peace and tranquility, the governor noted.

Published in Agim, 7 June 2021