Japan’s resistance to the Olympics seeing signs of relief, polls show





Japanese public opposition to holding the Tokyo Olympics could be weakened, according to two new polls, as athletes begin to arrive in the country and the pace of vaccinations begins to rise. A poll by the conservative newspaper Yomiuri found that 50% of respondents said the event should continue in July, a 39% increase in a similar study conducted by the newspaper last month. The percentage who said the Games should be canceled fell to 48% from 59%. The inoculation machine in Japan began to gain momentum in recent weeks as mass vaccination centers opened and as more medical professionals were allowed to administer the shooting. Several athletes, including the Australian softball team, began arriving in Japan as well, under tight restrictions to control the spread of the virus. As Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has tried to talk about hosting the Olympics as proof that the world has defeated the coronavirus, many Japanese are worried that a widespread event could take place instead. Although the rate of vaccination has increased, only a small percentage of the population has been vaccinated, leaving the vast majority still vulnerable to infection. The health care system is tense in some areas of the country and Tokyo and other urban centers remain under a state of emergency that places severe restrictions on bars and restaurants. Suga needs to put out a safe and successful game to avoid damaging his prospects in a party leadership poll in September and a general election to be held by the end of October. ‘Cascade of Calamities’ Plagos Tokyo Olympic Ambitions (1) A separate poll by TBS broadcaster found 44% saying the global sports spectacle needs to move forward in some form, by 9 percentage points last month. The signs of softening at the Olympics have not translated into higher support for Suga, with approval levels in both polls at the lowest level since he took office in September. About 68% of respondents in the Yomiuri poll said they did not approve of his government for treating the pandemic and 58% said the spread of vaccines was not going normally. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

