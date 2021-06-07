Swimming pool at Mysuru DC house cost Rs 28 loop to build, Rohini admits | Mysuru News





MYSURU: Rohini Sindhuri, the IAS officer transferred as deputy commissioner of Mysuru on Saturday, defended the construction of an indoor swimming pool in Jala Sannidhi, a heritage property and the district DC residence.

In her response to Mysuru regional chief GC Prakash, who is investigating whether inheritance norms were violated, Sindhur claimed the construction of the pool was a “pilot project” under Nirmithi Kendra.

Sindhuri stated that since the government body “had no space to execute the project”, he used a small part of the bungalow. The pool was built in January at a cost of Rs 28 lakh and the project was approved at a meeting of the general body of Nirmithi Kendra. Incidentally, the local DC is the chairman of the company Nirmithi Kendra.

Pool land not related to bldg heritage

The 2009 group IAS officer noted that the new buildings were built on the premises of heritage properties such as Mysore City Corporation, Vasanth Mahal, Jaladarshini and the RC (High View) Office. She stated that none of these constructions on campus were considered as any violation of the heritage building.

In her June 5 letter, which she issued to the media, the IAS officer said: Nirmithi Kendra executed the pool work at 28.7 Rs ​​loop from its own funds according to its objectives described to test and implement resources available in the country adopting cost-effective technology (sic). The bungalow is spread over 5.1 acres and the pool occupies a small piece of land which is not connected to the heritage building, she said.

After a row erupted over the construction of the pool, the revenue department, on May 31, ordered RC to conduct an investigation. Sindhuris’s explanation is in response to the information that RC had requested on 2 June.







