Two members of the Libyan security forces were killed and five others were injured Sunday night in a car bomb blast at a checkpoint in the south of the country, a police source said. A car bomb had exploded at an Iraqi police recruiting center at Kisak, west of Kabul, police said. Sebha is located about 750 kilometers (about 465 miles) south of the capital Tripoli. Two security officers were killed, five others were injured and extensive property damage was reported, the source said. Local media showed images of severely damaged security force vehicles surrounded by debris. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah wrote on Twitter that it had been a cowardly terrorist act, offering condolences to the families of the two martyrs killed. Our fight against terrorism continues, Dbeibah added. Sebha, the capital of the southern province of Fezzan, is controlled by forces loyal to the eastern stronghold Khalifa Haftar and has been the scene of several extremist attacks in recent years. Libya is seeking to pull itself out of a decade of chaos and conflict that followed the overthrow of dictator Moamer Qadhafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising. A political crisis following the overthrow of Qadhafi saw the oil-rich country divided between rival authorities in the east and west and the dismantling of security apparatus, creating fertile ground for jihadists like the Islamic State group to take root. An official ceasefire signed last October between rival camps set in motion a UN-led process that led to the formation of an interim government tasked with preparing the country for the December polls. Despite the ceasefire and progress on the political front, the security situation remains precarious.

