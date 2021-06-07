Thane: Check out the vaccination centers that administer Covishield, Covaxin doses today | Mumbai News







Each center will administer 100 to 300 doses from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a few exceptions.

Only two centers will administer the second dose of Covaxin.

Travel car (60 plus with online reservation): The first and second dose of Covishield will be administered to 60 plus people while driving at Viviana Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The center will have 200 doses.

HCW / FLW (Walk-in): The first and second doses of Covishield will be administered to healthcare and front-line staff from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the TMC CSMH center in Kalwa. There will be 200 doses.

Mobile phones from: The first and second doses of Covishield will be given to people over the age of 60 and with various abilities in Indira Nagar, Wagle Estate. 100 doses will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For 45 plus (online reservation): The first and second doses of Covishield will be administered to 45 plus persons with online bookings at four centers. 300 doses will be available at the TMC parking lot located on the Eastern Express Highway. 200 doses will be available at TMC Kausa Stadium and 300 each at TMC Uthalsar UHC and Apla Davhakhana, Ramnagar.

Second dose of Covaxin (online booking): The stroke will be administered at TMC Post Covid Center located in Lodha Luxuria on Majiwada-Nashik Road.

Second dose of Covaxin (Walk-in): Vaccination will take place at TMC Balkum HC in Balkum Pada.

Meanwhile, the town of Thane on Sunday reported 124 new cases, 153 recoveries and one death. Active cases stand at 1,323.







