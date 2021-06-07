Boko Haram leader Shekau has died, rival group Gazeta claims





Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau holds a gun at an unknown location in Nigeria in a file photo on January 15, 2018. Reuter MAIDUGURI: The militant group Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) said in an audio recording heard Sunday that Abubakar Shekau, leader of Nigeria’s rival group Boko Haram, was dead. Shekau died about May 18 after an explosive device exploded when he was chased by ISWAP fighters after a battle, said a person claiming to be ISWAP leader Abu Musab al Barnawi in the audio recording. Abubakar Shekau, God has judged him by sending him to heaven, he can be heard saying. Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the afterlife rather than humiliated on earth and he killed himself immediately by detonating an explosive, he said. Two people familiar with Al Barnawi said the voice in the recording was that of the ISWAP leader. A Nigerian intelligence report shared by a government official and Boko Haram researchers has also said Shekau is dead. Last month, the Nigerian military said it was investigating Shekaus’s alleged death, also reported in Nigerian and foreign news outlets. The audio statement, first received by local media, is ISWAP’s first confirmation that its bow rival in the Lake Chad region has been killed. The Islamic State militant group further said it was consolidating the entire area, the Lake Chad region and (the Shekau Bastion), said Bulama Bukarti, a Boko Haram analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. ISWAP had adapted Shekau as the problem and he was the only person they wanted to remove, Bucharest said of IS’s attempt to lure Boko Haram commanders and fighters to their side. Win for ISWAP Shekaus’s death could lead to the end of a violent rivalry between the two groups, enabling the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) to absorb Boko Haram fighters and consolidate its hold on territory in northeastern Nigeria. said political analysts. This will allow ISWAP to focus its attention on the government and military, whose war efforts are getting tired. The Boko Haram leader was reportedly killed on several occasions over the past 12 years, including reports from the Nigerian military, to appear later in a video post. Published in Agim, 7 June 2021

