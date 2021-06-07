After Mehul Choksi Team Names of Claimed Kidnappers, Antigua Prime Minister Orders Investigation

Mehul Choksi had mysteriously disappeared on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda.

The Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police Force has launched an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of fugitive diamond Mehul Choksi in neighboring Dominica over a complaint filed by his lawyers, Prime Minister Gaston Browne told local media.

Prime Minister Browne said Choksi’s lawyers gave the names of the people involved in the alleged abduction to the police commissioner in a complaint, the Antigua Newsroom reported.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda also said that if the allegations are true, then this is a serious matter.

Prime Minister Browne said police were taking the complaint seriously, the report said. “Choksi has lodged a complaint with the Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police Force up to the time he was abducted. He made a formal claim through his lawyers that he was abducted from Antigua and taken to Dominica so it is a report that is “The police are taking it seriously and they are currently investigating the abduction,” said Prime Minister Browne

Another report in the Associated Times opened holes in the theory of opposition leader Dominica Lennox Linton, who allegedly claimed that Choksi was brought to Dominica on the Arne Yacht Calliope around 10pm on May 23rd.

Choksi’s family had claimed he was in Antigua until 5pm on May 23, making it impossible to cover a distance of 120 miles in four to five hours, which takes approximately 12-13 hours, he said. edition.

The report said that according to the Customs document, the ship had departed from Antigua at 10 a.m. on May 23, while Choksi’s internal staff had said he was at his residence until 5 p.m., indicating that Choksi did not travel with the ship which Linton is claiming. . He quoted unnamed doctors at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, where Choksi acknowledged that a nail injury cited by his lawyers was old, while other bruises could be new and could have been caused even by a “push” easy”.

Choksi had mysteriously disappeared on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has stayed since 2018 as a citizen. He was arrested in the neighboring island, Dominica, for illegal entry after a possible romantic escape with his rumored girlfriend.

His lawyers claimed he had been abducted by Jolly Harbor in Antigua by police officers watching Antigua and Indian and brought to Dominica in a boat. Choksi was brought before a Roseau judge, by order of the Dominican Supreme Court, to respond to allegations of illegal entry, where he pleaded not guilty but was denied bail. He was admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. The Dominica Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of the habeas corpus application filed by his lawyers.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi had fled India in the first week of January 2018 weeks before the 13,500-crore fraud at the National Punjab Bank (NPB) rocked the Indian banking industry. The duo allegedly bribed state-owned bank officials to obtain Loan Letters of Undertaking (LoU) on the basis of which they profited from foreign banks which remained unpaid.

Allegedly corrupt officials did not introduce these LoUs into PNB’s core banking program, thus avoiding any scrutiny. Non-payment of these LoUs or bank guarantees worth Rs 13,500 crore resulted in default and became a liability to the bank.

Modi fled to Europe and was eventually held in London where he was contesting his extradition to India while Choksi acquired the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 where he had stayed since his escape from Delhi.

