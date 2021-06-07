International
In gang-stricken Haiti, Médecins Sans Frontières hospital is vital for the poor
Issued on: Modified:
Martissant (Haiti) (AFP)
The cloud of dust in the air in front of Médecins Sans Frontières in the Haitian capital is actually a good thing – it shows that the gangs that normally rule the area are not present, and so traffic is circulating.
“It’s a difficult area,” said Frandy Samson, chief of medical operations for the emergency clinic run by the Nobel Peace Prize-winning charity since 2006 in Port-au-Prince’s Martissant district.
Once a leafy neighborhood, the hills in Martissant that descend to the Bay of Port-au-Prince are crossed by desolate, chaotic houses built on all sides.
Long ignored by local officials, the urban jungle is now effectively under siege by armed gangs, who are in an almost constant battle for control of the densely populated area.
“Sure, there are clashes between gangs, but our safety depends on the quality of care we provide and the way we work together with the community,” says Samson, who is an orthopedist being trained.
“Even if there are gunshots, you will see that in the emergency room, the work goes on.”
– Wounds with firearms and knives –
The constant influx of patients at the entrance gate proves that the hospital – the only one in the capital that receives free emergencies – is popular with locals.
# foto1
“We see victims of car accidents, and also serious trauma – gunshot wounds, knife wounds,” says Samson.
The back of his blood-soaked shirt, James Chery complains he had to wait for the head injury – the result of a fight with his female partner – to be stitched, but he nevertheless thanks the hospital staff for their help .
“In other countries, it would cost a lot of money,” says Chery, who is in his 30s, pointing fingers at the clinic.
Inequality in access to health care highlights the great inequalities that exist in Haitian society.
While few money people go to Florida on weekends to get the coronavirus vaccine and relax, most of Haiti’s population lives below the poverty line and many of them do not have enough to eat.
– ‘Getting worse’ –
With the government devoting less than five percent of its budget to health care, NGOs like Médecins Sans Frontières – widely known by its initials in France, MSF – have sought to bridge the gap by taking part in health care infrastructure.
# foto2
For three decades, MSF has responded to the call, caring for Haitians suffering through everything from earthquakes and cholera outbreaks to rapes and serious burns.
“It’s an emergency that is enduring and getting worse. In 30 years, people have become poorer and poorer, and access to health care is increasingly expensive,” says Walter Lorenzi, MSF mission chief Belgium to Haiti.
Criminal gangs have tolerated the MSF presence in Martissant, but the group has yet to deal with rising security risks in the Haitian capital.
An MSF employee was shot dead recently while on his way home.
“It was an extremely sad incident of urban violence, but he was not targeted because of his connection to MSF,” Lorenzi said.
– Under fire, without ambulance –
With only 11 beds, the Martissant clinic has to face the challenge of referring patients in need of surgery in other settings every day.
# foto3
“Either there is no space or we have access concerns – if there are shots, no one can pass,” says Samson.
However, in the recent times of political crisis in the city, MSF ambulances have always been able to overcome the barricades.
After 30 years in Haiti, Lorenzi says for now there is no question that MSF will leave soon, saying such an action would indicate a much worse deterioration of security conditions.
Haiti “is an emergency that is sustainable, but it is still an emergency,” Lorenzi said. “We will not leave like that.”
2021 AFP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]