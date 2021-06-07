In gang-stricken Haiti, Médecins Sans Frontières hospital is vital for the poor

Martissant (Haiti) (AFP)

The cloud of dust in the air in front of Médecins Sans Frontières in the Haitian capital is actually a good thing – it shows that the gangs that normally rule the area are not present, and so traffic is circulating.

“It’s a difficult area,” said Frandy Samson, chief of medical operations for the emergency clinic run by the Nobel Peace Prize-winning charity since 2006 in Port-au-Prince’s Martissant district.

Once a leafy neighborhood, the hills in Martissant that descend to the Bay of Port-au-Prince are crossed by desolate, chaotic houses built on all sides.

Long ignored by local officials, the urban jungle is now effectively under siege by armed gangs, who are in an almost constant battle for control of the densely populated area.

“Sure, there are clashes between gangs, but our safety depends on the quality of care we provide and the way we work together with the community,” says Samson, who is an orthopedist being trained.

“Even if there are gunshots, you will see that in the emergency room, the work goes on.”

– Wounds with firearms and knives –

The constant influx of patients at the entrance gate proves that the hospital – the only one in the capital that receives free emergencies – is popular with locals.

“We see victims of car accidents, and also serious trauma – gunshot wounds, knife wounds,” says Samson.

The back of his blood-soaked shirt, James Chery complains he had to wait for the head injury – the result of a fight with his female partner – to be stitched, but he nevertheless thanks the hospital staff for their help .

“In other countries, it would cost a lot of money,” says Chery, who is in his 30s, pointing fingers at the clinic.

Inequality in access to health care highlights the great inequalities that exist in Haitian society.

While few money people go to Florida on weekends to get the coronavirus vaccine and relax, most of Haiti’s population lives below the poverty line and many of them do not have enough to eat.

– ‘Getting worse’ –

With the government devoting less than five percent of its budget to health care, NGOs like Médecins Sans Frontières – widely known by its initials in France, MSF – have sought to bridge the gap by taking part in health care infrastructure.

For three decades, MSF has responded to the call, caring for Haitians suffering through everything from earthquakes and cholera outbreaks to rapes and serious burns.

“It’s an emergency that is enduring and getting worse. In 30 years, people have become poorer and poorer, and access to health care is increasingly expensive,” says Walter Lorenzi, MSF mission chief Belgium to Haiti.

Criminal gangs have tolerated the MSF presence in Martissant, but the group has yet to deal with rising security risks in the Haitian capital.

An MSF employee was shot dead recently while on his way home.

“It was an extremely sad incident of urban violence, but he was not targeted because of his connection to MSF,” Lorenzi said.

– Under fire, without ambulance –

With only 11 beds, the Martissant clinic has to face the challenge of referring patients in need of surgery in other settings every day.

“Either there is no space or we have access concerns – if there are shots, no one can pass,” says Samson.

However, in the recent times of political crisis in the city, MSF ambulances have always been able to overcome the barricades.

After 30 years in Haiti, Lorenzi says for now there is no question that MSF will leave soon, saying such an action would indicate a much worse deterioration of security conditions.

Haiti “is an emergency that is sustainable, but it is still an emergency,” Lorenzi said. “We will not leave like that.”

