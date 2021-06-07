Tribal clashes kill 36, injure 32 in Sudan South Darfur







File photo: A convoy of Sudanese security forces in Al Geneina, the state capital of West Darfur.

Image credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Sudan say at least 36 people have been killed and 32 injured after new clashes broke out between ethnic groups in South Darfur. The Sudanese army has vowed to restore peace in the region, according to the Sudanese news agency. Tribal conflict between the Falata (African) and Taisha (Arab) tribes in South Darfur has killed about 36 people and injured 32 others on both sides, the official news agency said, without mentioning the cause or time of the fighting. The news agency added that the South Darfur State Security Committee, at its meeting on Sunday, decided to request additional military forces in the area to prosecute the perpetrators, prevent a recurrence of the incident and form legal investigation committees. South Darfur Governor Musa Mahdi said joint forces sent to conflict zones in Am Dafouk (southwest of the state) were able to divide the warring tribes into Mandouh, Mirmasa and Mjangari areas, according to the official news agency. . Many areas in Darfur are witnessing tribal fighting as part of conflicts over land, resources and grazing areas. On January 22, the United Nations said at least 200 people were killed and 240 injured, and about 116,000 were displaced as a result of tribal clashes that occurred during the same month in El Geneina, West Darfur and Gereida, South Darfur. The conflict in Darfur erupted in 2003 when the government of then-President Omar Al Bashir empowered Arab militias to fight rebel groups. The conflict resulted in the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and the displacement of more than two million people. The transitional government that followed the expulsion of the Bashirs in April 2019 signed peace agreements with rebel groups. Earlier this year, conflict between Arab and non-Arab tribes in El Genia flared up again, resulting in the deaths of 129 people and the displacement of 108,000. Political analysts say renewed violence in Darfur could undermine the Sudan peace process and prevent the UN peacekeeping mission from protecting civilians. The International Criminal Court in The Hague has indicted Bashir for war crimes and crimes against humanity for his treatment of civilians in Darfur. Bashir is in jail in Khartoum after a Sudanese court convicted him of corruption in late 2019.

