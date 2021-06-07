Your Monday briefing – The New York Times





Concerns over the Israels coalition Israel’s director of internal security issued a rare public warning Saturday night about what he called rising stimulus levels, days before a vote on the political coalition formed to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Far-right Jewish activists have announced plans for a provocative march this week through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem. On Sunday, Israeli police arrested Palestinian twins, whose activism helped draw attention to the displacement of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, which sparked the recent conflict in Gaza. The heterogeneous coalition, which includes parties from across the political spectrum, could launch a more liberal civil rights agenda and include, for the first time in Israeli history, an independent Arab party. But Netanyahu and his supporters have put pressure on ultranationalist members, accusing them of betraying the country by serving with the left and the Arabs. Divisions: Ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up 13 percent of the population, will lose power. Under Netanyahu, the two main Haredi parties had a major influence on the ruling coalitions, which they used to secure generous state funding, fight pandemic restrictions, push a conservative social agenda, and expel members from service. compulsory military.

Different approaches to the Delta variant Britain and other parts of Europe are keeping limits on meetings and weighing blockages, despite declining infection levels and a rapid vaccination program. The proliferation of the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India, has led some parts of Britain to extend blockade restrictions. The government removed Portugal from its list of quarantined travel destinations and may delay the planned June 21st reopening by several weeks. But in the US, where many states began to reduce restrictions quickly after they made all adults eligible for vaccines, the economy has reopened. During the Memorial Day weekend, 135,000 people attended the Indianapolis 500, while restaurants across the country were packed with customers while masked mandates were lifted.

Deadline: There is reason to be hopeful, not seeing a major trend in hospital admissions, but his early days, said James Naismith, director of a British medical research center. If we do not see anything until June 14, we can breathe. We do not need to hold our breath. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments: New Delhi will ease some restrictions on Monday, even as the Indian capital prepares for a possible third wave.

Many of the world’s poorest nations are living through their deadly Covid outbreaks as global vaccination plans stall.

A free apartment for a vaccine? In Hong Kong, incentives are multiplying.

The weddings are back and the cake makers Italys are happy. Traditional sugar-coated almond sweets known as confetti are the favorites of brides and the Vatican.

Bidens Journey to Europe President Biden will join European leaders at the Group of 7 summit in Britain this week before heading to visit NATO on June 14. After the previous administration, the simple fact that Biden considers Europe as an ally and NATO as a vital element of Western security is almost a revelation. Under Donald Trump, who hailed Brexit and ousted NATO, declaring the alliance obsolete, Europe’s relationship with the US came under tension after 75 years of American foreign policy disappeared overnight with a change of presidency. These wounds will take time to heal. Leaders have tense issues to discuss, such as withdrawing to Afghanistan; military spending; Russia and China; trade disputes and tariff issues; climate; and vaccine diplomacy. Developments: The summit follows finance ministers agreed to support a new global minimum tax rate which aims to stop large multinational corporations from seeking tax havens.

Looks like a gentle scene of a seaside vacation. But this painting by Berthe Morisot, perhaps the most underrated impressionist, is a layered vision of a modern era at dawn and a rare glimpse of 19th-century female gaze. Look closely. ARTS AND IDEAS A neglected part of Dutch history The Netherlands rarely encounters its role in the global trade of enslaved people, although it celebrates its trading history. A large museum in Amsterdam aims to change that, with the opening of Slavery, an exhibition on Dutch colonial history. Although slavery was banned in the Netherlands, it was legal in the Dutch colonies, where mainly through large trading companies the Dutch enslaved more than a million people. In Dutch colonies such as Brazil, Indonesia and Suriname, enslaved people produced commodities such as sugar, coffee, gold, pepper, tobacco, cotton, nutmeg and silver. They also worked in the family, in ship transport and in agriculture, and served in the Dutch army. The exhibition at the Rijksmuseum, which opened on Saturday, presents this story through 10 true stories about merchants, abolitionists, enslaved people, those who bought them and others. It includes objects from the era, such as portraits of Rembrandt’s owners and an ornate bark box depicting almost naked plantation workers.

