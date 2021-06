Elections in Mexico: Human waste found in two polling booths as Mexicans enter the polls

Forensic investigators are working to determine to whom the waste and their source belong, Baja California Attorney General’s Office of Communications director Bibi Mndez told CNN en Espaol.

The discovery of body parts follows one of the deadliest seasons of Mexico’s midterm elections in recent years, raising fears of violence and possible intimidation on election day. Polls have since been closed.

In Sinaloa state, several polling stations were forced to close early Sunday after facing threats from armed groups, the Sinaloa State Electoral Institute (IEES) announced. The incidents included the violent theft of ballot boxes and the beating of several officials, authorities said.

According to a report by consultancy firm risk management firm Etellekt, 96 politicians have been killed since the election campaign began in September last year.

The president of the Mexican National Electoral Institute, Lorenzo Crdova, said several “incidents” had occurred at polling stations and had been handled in accordance with the law. “Given the challenges these elections face in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, the balance is definitely positive for our society and Mexican democracy,” Crdova said. The vote was widely seen as a referendum on Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who came to power in particular by promising “hugs, not gunshots”, but has so far failed to curb violence in Mexico. The latest wave of political assassinations has rocked a country already devastated by organized crime scene wars for most of the past two decades. The victims include Alma Rosa Barragn, a Guanajuato mayoral candidate who was shot dead in the middle of a rally 12 days before the election, and Abel Murrieta, a mayoral candidate in Cajeme, Sonora state, and his former lawyer. state, who was shot and killed in broad daylight on May 13 while distributing campaign leaflets. “The country is at peace. It is being governed. There are no risks of instability,” Lpez Obrador said last week. But he also acknowledged what has been done with apparent pain to millions of Mexicans. “We are facing a whip of violence every day,” Lpez Obrador said.

CNN’s Karol Suarez contributed to this report from Mexico City.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos