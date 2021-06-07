Police begin investigations, the last location was Noida





Rapper MC Kode, who had entered into controversy recently after his old abusive and Hinduphobic videos went viral on social media platforms, is suspected of disappearing after posting a secret message on Instagram from New Delhi since Wednesday. However, Delhi Police has informed that according to investigations his last location was traced to Noida before his phone was turned off. Delhi Police on Saturday had filed a kidnapping FIR and had begun their investigation. With the help of technical supervision, police discovered that his phones last located was in Noida on May 25th. It was later turned off. They have now written letters on social media sites to provide certain information about his account, informed police sources. MC Codes mother appeals missing son to return home Mother of MC Codes Deepa Tiwari on Sunday appeal her missing son to return home. “Aditya your mother will also die with you, please come back, everyone is with you and we will solve all the problems. “Every day is a new day, please come back if we wait,” Tiwari said in a statement YEARS. “Since then we have been worried and we are looking for him. After six years social media dumped him (MC Codes video six years from a rap battle)… he had apologized for that but then started trolling and he even got death threats, he was completely broken and I do not know where he is he is gone now, ”she added. McCode’s mother further informed that the Delhi Police were acting in a routine manner even after filing a formal complaint. Informing about MC Code’s career, Tiwari said he was a self-made person who ran his own company and organized rap music battles. However, after being checked on social media, he lost all approval from the companies and received death threats. Blaming social media for the disappearance of her sons, Tiwari said, A person announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who would hit her 20 times and record it. t is a complete creation of social media! This is an episode generated by 100 percent of social media. If this issue would not be withdrawn after a long time of 6 years, then Aditya would have been with us media Social media did not understand if the threats were coming, then the monitoring should have been done. Social media is responsible for my son’s agony. “He is a very sensitive boy, when the trolling episode does not stop even after some apologies, he went into darkness. “He stopped working and his career was completely over,” she added. MC Codes secret message on Instagram MC Kode, who goes after the forreal_kode glove, had posted a lengthy post on Instagram on June 2 saying how he has faced constant suffering, trials and life constraints that have made him weak after his videos were went viral. In his post, MC Kode said he was standing on an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna River, where he could see the waves responding to his call of anxiety while giving him a much-needed perspective. MC Codes post on Instagram Threatening to end his life, the rapper said he could only apologize as his selfish actions will definitely cause a great deal of grief. A search operation and a full investigation into the matter is underway. The rapper had received harsh criticism online after his old video went viral, where he was seen using obscene, abusive and Hindu-bobt statements supporting rape and assault on women.

