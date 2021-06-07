Regional envoys urge Myanmar junta to release prisoners, follow agreement | Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called on the Myanmar junta to release all political prisoners and discussed implementing a regional consensus to end the unrest since the February 1 coup. said the regional bloc. The Myanmar junta has shown little sign of hearing the April five-point agreement between the 10 ASEAN countries, including Myanmar, which calls for an end to violence, political talks and the appointment of a regional special envoy. ASEAN envoys met Friday with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw. The ASEAN statement of 5 June said the purpose of the visit was to discuss how Burma would reach a peaceful solution in the interest of its people by implementing the five points. He said they had also demanded the release of all political prisoners, including women and children and foreigners, a call that was not in consensus but is supported by many ASEAN members. Reuters was unable to get a Junta spokesman for comment. Myanmar’s state-run New Global Light said the meeting covered the implementation of the ASEAN initial survey recommendation and terrorist acts by junta opponents and military plans to hold elections. The junta has failed to impose control since taking power by elected leader Aug San Suu Kyi, who is among more than 4,500 people detained since the coup. At least 849 have been killed, says one rights group. The military opposes this figure. Opponents of the junta have expressed disappointment at the lack of tough action by ASEAN. The Myanmar crisis is also expected to be a topic at a special ASEAN-Chinese Foreign Ministers meeting in Chongqing this week. Junta Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin will also attend. The Chinese ambassador met with Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday. The Chinese-led global newspaper Times quoted the junta leader as saying Myanmar was ready to coordinate the implementation of the consensus. Reported that the ambassador had said that China was ready to support the implementation of the consensus. Opponents of the junta have been wary of China’s role, which unlike Western countries has not been vocal in its criticism of the coup. The military said it took power after election authorities dismissed its allegations of fraud in a November 2020 vote involving the Suu Kyis party. She now faces several charges and is expected to appear in court again on Monday. (Written by Matthew Tostevin; Edited by Robert Birsel)

