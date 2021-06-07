Covid-19 coronavirus: Melbourne returnees pose ‘very low’ risk of virus returning with them

Melbourne reported 11 new cases of the Covid-19 community on Monday. Photo / Getty Images

Experts assure that the risk of those returning to New Zealand with “green flights” this week carrying the Covid-19 virus with them remains “very low” despite 11 community cases reported in Melbourne on Monday.

New Zealand suspended quarantine travel deals with Victoria on May 25 after the Australian state entered a deadlock amid a Covid-19 explosion, blocking thousands of passengers.

After extending to parts of the state last week, New Zealand extended the break while opening up opportunities for people to return from Wednesday without having to go to managed isolation.

Authorities said the blockade meant they would have spent the equivalent of two weeks in solitary confinement. Passengers must also return a negative Covid-19 test before flying.

General Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said last week the risk of returnees – who will also be tested on arrival – bringing Covid-19 with them was “very low”.

Despite Monday’s cases and concerns of a new Delta variant more contagious on the rise, epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker said the risk continued to be “very low”.

He acknowledged that some in New Zealand could be nervous, as this was the first time travelers would be able to return from an overseas country experiencing an explosion without having to do managed isolation, but said there were “very good measures in place.”

“There would always be a low risk of anyone bringing the virus back with them with the current rate of infection there, but with the blockage and the need for a test there and when they come back I think absolutely the risk remains very low.”

However, Baker said he was more concerned about what was happening inside New Zealand.

“Outside the country where vaccination rates have risen by about 70 per cent they are seeing really good results. It is good to see that the vaccination rate is rising here too, but it will actually take months before we are at a point “Wherever we are able to interrupt a broadcasting community, we need to keep up the pressure.”

Recently other countries in the Asia-Pacific region that had pursued an elimination strategy, such as Taiwan, had seen major outbreaks.

Baker said this was until the emergence of new highly infectious variants along with community and government complacency.

He said the current alarm system here needs to be reviewed and wanted to see mandatory QR codes scanned for “high risk” locations such as nightclubs and gyms.

As New Zealand continued to pursue travel arrangements, Baker said the “three-tier” green, amber and red system could be further refined, along with the construction of special quarantine facilities for travelers from high-risk countries. .

It was also “very worrying” that not all border workers and airline staff had been vaccinated yet, Baker said.

“This is completely unacceptable. They have had months to do it.”

Air New Zealand has unveiled its special “green flight” schedule for qualified passengers returning from Victoria to New Zealand.

There will be two flights a day between Melbourne and Auckland from Wednesday, and daily flights from Melbourne to Queenstown, Wellington and Christchurch from Friday, June 11th.

Anyone living normally in New Zealand, as well as people with humanitarian exceptions and critical workers trapped in Victoria, is able to take flights.

Passengers must take a private Covid-19 pre-departure test within 72 hours of travel. These cost up to $ 180.

Clients have been told not to use a free testing site, as their results may not have all the information required for travel.

Travelers must also complete the travel statement of the Ministry of Health Nau Mai R.

The travel break is officially set to continue until at least 11.59pm on Thursday, June 10th.