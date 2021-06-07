Boko Haram leader kills himself, rival group says Islamic State of West Africa





Leader of the Nigerian militant organization Boko Haram killed himself in a fight against his rival group, the Islamic State of West Africa Province, AFP reported, citing an audio clip taken Sunday. Confirmation from the Islamic State of West Africa, or ISWAP, came two weeks after reports emerged that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau had died. Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the hereafter rather than humiliated on earth, said a voice resembling ISWAP leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi. He killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive. Two unidentified individuals familiar with al-Barnawi told Reuters, who also had access to the recording, that the voice in the recording was that of ISWAP Leader. Shekaus’s death, however, has not been confirmed by Boko Haram. The Nigerian military has said it was investigating the allegation. Boko Haram is a group that gained attention after abducting more than 270 schoolgirls from the Nigerian city of Chibok in 2014. The abductions had sparked a global campaign for the return of schoolgirls, which was supported by many, including the former First Lady of the United States. United Michelle Obama. ISWAP was previously part of Boko Haram but split in 2016 and pledged allegiance to Islamic State. In the audio, al-Barnawi said the group had sent fighters to the Boko Harams enclave in the Sambisa forest and had engaged Shekua in a firefight. From there he retreated and escaped, ran and roamed through the bushes for five days, said the voice on the tape. However, the fighters continued to search for and hunt him before they were able to find him. The ISWAP leader said that after finding Shekau in the bush, its fighters incited him and his followers to repent, but the Boko Haram leader refused and killed himself. Abubakar Shekau, God has judged him by sending him to heaven, said al-Barnawi. Political analysts said Shekaus’s death could end rivalry between the two groups, allowing Islamic ISWAP to absorb Boko Haram fighters and consolidate its hold on territory in northeastern Nigeria, according to Reuters. However, the news of Shekaus’s death is not new as he has been reported killed in many cases in the last 12 years, but was later shown in the video. Shekau had led the transformation of Boko Haram from an underground Islamic sect in 2009 into a full-blown insurgency that killed kidnappers and looted his way into northeastern Nigeria. So far, the group has killed more than 3,000 people and forced 2 million (20 lakh) to flee their homes.

