The woman calls for marriage after the groom, his friends come out drunk; ‘baraatis’ held hostage

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj interrupted her wedding after the groom and his friends were found drunk at the scene (Image for representation)

A 22-year-old woman in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh interrupted her wedding after the groom and his friends were found drunk at the scene.

As the woman withdrew from the wedding, her family held the groom hostage and “baraatis,” asking them to return the gifts given to them when the wedding was arranged.

The groom’s family also called the police, asking them to mediate, as the woman refused to wave.

The incident took place in the village of Tikri in the town of Pratapgarh in Prayagraj during the wedding ceremony. A farmer in Tikri village had arranged his daughter’s wedding with a Ravindra Patel.

Read also | The girl calls the wedding at UP as the groom fails to account

On the wedding day, the groom and some of his friends arrived at the scene in a drunken state.

The wife and her family continued to disregard the deceptions of the groom and his friends. The situation took a turn when the groom forced the bride to dance before the “jaimala” ceremony.

The woman refused to dance which apparently upset the groom and he created a hoax. Irritated by his behavior, the woman interrupted the wedding and her family kept the groom and his family captive.

Police arrived at the scene to resolve the issue. The woman refused to marry the man. The issue was resolved when the groom’s family agreed to return the cash and other items to the wife’s family.