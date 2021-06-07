David Dushman, the last surviving Auschwitz liberator, dies at 98 years old





Dushman helped prisoners from the infamous Nazi concentration camp as a soldier for the Soviet Red Army in World War II. The president of the local Jewish community, Charlotte Knobloch, called Dushman the “Hero of Auschwitz” and said in a statement that he saved “countless lives”.

“Every contemporary witness who dies is a loss, but David Dushman’s farewell is particularly painful,” she said. “He was one of the last who could tell about this event from his experience.”

Auschwitz-Birkenau , located in Nazi-occupied Poland, was the largest concentration camp run by the Hitler regime. More than 1.1 million men, women and children were systematically killed there, many in the gas chambers of the camp.

About 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

In an interview at his Munich apartment last year, Dushman told Reuters that his unit used tanks to overcome the building fences. “We did not know Auschwitz existed,” he said. Dushman was just one of only 69 men in his 12,000-strong unit to survive the war, but he did not leave unharmed. One of his lungs was removed after he was seriously injured, according to Reuters. Following his military career, Dushman went on to become an international sculptor and fencing coach. He was the best sculptor of the USSR in 1951 and was the coach of the Soviet women’s team from 1952 to 1988, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). His bodyguards won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. Thomas Bach, the German president of the IOC and a former fencer, knew Dushman personally. Bach said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened” by the news of Dushman’s death. “When we met in 1970, he immediately offered me friendship and advice, despite Mr Dushman’s personal experience with World War II and Auschwitz, and he was a man of Jewish descent. It was such a profound human gesture that no I will never forget him, “Bach said.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

