International
Get Set, Go! Its time for electronic income tax records 2.0
Modern Convenient Seamless. With that promise, the Income Tax Department has revealed electronic registration 2.0. The objective of the platform is to help taxpayers file their returns easily and speed up the refund process.
Key features include:
Interactive software
The new electronic registration portal includes a free interactive return registration program. The idea is to help those with little knowledge on taxes. Instead of filling out multiple forms, taxpayers can now file statements by answering interactive questions. The software will be available both offline and online.
Filing returns is still a task that many people find shocking and prefer outsourcing to professionals, said Ashok Shah, founding partner at NA Shah LLP. Interactive returns are a great way to encourage people to pay taxes and keep maximum taxpayers in the tax network, he said.
To minimize the effort of entering data during the return registration process, certain information will be completed in advance. According to Ameet Patel, chair of the tax committee at the Society of White Accountants in Bombay, these items may include:
Bank interest figures.
Stock agreements as reported by brokers / stock exchanges.
Details of securities sales in the ITR capital gains section.
Details of deductible expenses such as insurance premium, PPF contribution, etc.
Initially, taxpayers will need to update their profile with details on salary, home ownership, business / occupation. Full automatic replenishment will be available after filing withholding tax returns and specified financial transactions, for which the expiry date is June 30.
Faster refunds
Processing returns takes weeks and any refunds resulting from such returns would need even more to be issued. The new electronic registration portal aims to correct this. It is now integrated with the immediate processing of income tax returns.
This integration means that returns will now be processed immediately. If no major discrepancies are found in the data submitted by the individual versus what is available to the government, refunds will be issued promptly.
Single window
Until now, there were separate portals for filing tax returns and paying taxes. And the tax payment portal allowed the payment of taxes, interest, fines or other obligations only from restricted payment entries. Credit card, debit card and net banking facility of reputable banks can be used to make payments.
Under the new electronic registration portal, it is planned to introduce a single window for registration of returns and payment of taxes. The new online tax payment system will be able to support net banking, UPI, credit card and RTGS / NEFT from any taxpayer account at any bank.
The department has clarified that the new tax payment system will launch on June 18 after the advance tax payment date to avoid any inconvenience.
In another step to simplify the user experience, a single panel will now appear:
All interactions between the taxpayer and the department such as questions, answers, written submissions, etc.
Charges made by the taxpayer or department.
Actions pending prosecution by the taxpayer.
Functions for creating income tax forms, adding tax professionals, submitting responses to notices in face-to-face assessments or appeals will also be available. The new portal homepage will contain all the necessary details for a taxpayer, eliminating the need to click on multiple tabs.
The portal will also provide assistance in the form of:
A call center dedicated to providing quick answers to taxpayer questions.
Video tutorials explaining the various features in the new portal.
Detailed questions often asked.
Chatbots
Direct agents
While the multi-step assistance mechanism appears to be a step in a positive direction, Shah warned that the back-end for such support needs to be strengthened for smooth implementation.
