Rising calls to avoid Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics-Oman Oman

Hong Kong: Amid growing calls to avoid Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, a group of politicians from countries across Europe and North America began coordinated legislative action Monday, calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Games citing serious violations of human rights by the Chinese government. The move is intended to put pressure on governments, elected officials and heads of state to decline invitations to next year’s Olympics, the South China Morning Post reported. “This effort coordinated by lawmakers in many democracies sends a message that the IOC can not ignore: if it can discuss postponing the Tokyo Games on public health concerns, it could certainly move China’s games over the mass imprisonment of millions in concentration camps, “said Tom Malinowski, deputy chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, in a statement. “Last month, a coalition of human rights groups called for a complete boycott of the Winter Olympics, saying participation in the Games would be tantamount to approving China’s genocide against the Uighur people.” In a joint statement, a coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong residents and others said the Chinese government was committing genocide against the Uyghur people and was conducting an unprecedented repression campaign in East Turkestan, Tibet and southern Mongolia. as well as a comprehensive attack on democracy in Hong Kong. “Participation in the Beijing Olympics at this time would be tantamount to endorsing China’s genocide against the Uighur people and legitimizing the increasingly oppressive policies of the Chinese totalitarian regime,” the coalition said in a statement. Demands for a form of boycott of the Beijing Games are steadily rising. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also called for a “diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics scheduled to take place in Beijing next year over alleged Uighur human rights abuses in China. Speaking at a session of Congressional Human Rights Commission Tom Lantos, Pelosi last month had advocated for the United States to ban any official delegation from traveling to the Games, but allowing athletes to compete in Beijing in 2022, announced The Hill. China has been globally rebuked for oppressing Uighur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps and sending community members to undergo some form of forced re-education or indoctrination. Earlier this year, the United States became the first country in the world to declare Chinese actions in Xinjiang a “genocide.” In February, both the Canadian and Dutch parliaments passed motions recognizing the Uighur crisis as genocide. The latter became the first parliament in Europe to do so. In April, the UK also declared China’s continued repression in Xinjiang a “genocide”. (

