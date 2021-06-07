Thailand Ramps Vaccine Rise as Phuket Reopening Approaches





Thailand launched a massive vaccination to quench the worst Covid-19 outbreak to date, with the aim of inoculating 70% of its residents before the end of this year to prepare the tourism-based nation for a more reopening wide. The Southeast Asian nation plans to govern around 500,000 shots a day starting Monday, compared to about 100,000 daily averages over the past week, according to health ministry officials. The target population in the initial stage of spread throughout the country includes residents in Bangkok, the epicenter of the current blast, and those in Phuket, which is scheduled to try reopening to tourists vaccinated from July 1, they said. The rapid spread of vaccines comes amid the country’s worst wave of infections that began in April, causing a sixfold jump in cases and an increase in deaths from Covid. New groups of infections have also appeared in it factories in recent weeks, threatening the country’s manufacturing and export sector, a major economic engine. Slow spread Thailand has administered enough vaccines to cover 3% of its population Source: Bloomberg

The success of the inoculation is seen as key to reviving Thailand’s tourism sector and protecting the manufacturing industry from infections – the two main drivers of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy. Gross domestic product has shrunk for five consecutive quarters, a trend that is is likely to continue in the April-June period given the raging explosion. The pace of vaccine distribution in Thailand over the past three months has been limited by limited supplies from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. AND AstraZeneca Plc. To date, about 4.2 million doses of shots have been administered, covering about 3% of the population. The submission of millions of shots each month from June will allow the government to expand the inoculation program, which has a formal goal of administering 100 million shots, covering 70% of the country’s population, by December. ‘Adjusting Plans’ Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said on Monday all those who want to be vaccinated will be able to take the shots. “There are more people registered than the number of vaccines available, so now we have to prioritize,” he said, adding that the government is constantly adjusting its plan to evolving situations. About 60% of the target population on the southern tourist island of Phuket have already received their first stroke, the highest rate in Thailand. The island province is preparing to try the country’s first tourism reopening for vaccinated visitors, who will be allowed to pass the mandatory two-week quarantine to travel around the country’s largest island. The government wants to revive the tourism sector that once contributed to about one-fifth of the pre-pandemic economy after more than a year of travel restrictions, shattering jobs and businesses. It plans to expand the reopening plan to other tourist hotspots, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui in October if the Phuket plan succeeds. The whole country may reopen to vaccinated tourists from January next year. Still, Thailand’s economy may not return to pre-pandemic growth levels until early 2023, according to the country’s central bank. Its tourism sector may not fully recover by 2026, the country’s leading planning agency estimates. (Updates with more details from the fourth paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

