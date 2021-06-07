World Food Safety Day June 7: WHO underscores the value of food security in the Covid era





June 7 of each year is marked globally by ‘World Food Safety Day’ according to the World Health Organization (WHO), observed each year to raise awareness about the dangers posed by food and to help prevent, detect and manage of harmless diseases, essentially contributing to development through proper food security. This year, on June 7, 2021, global food safety guards are particularly highlighting the risks associated with harmful eating practices, against the background of the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19), which is believed to have begun to spread. among people two years ago from a ‘wet market’ in Wuhan, China. The need to create a world food safety day was discussed at several sessions of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from 2016 onwards. A resolution was passed on December 20, 2018, by the assembly to mark June 7 as the day to “celebrate the countless benefits of safe food”. Through World Food Safety Day, WHO works to put food safety on the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne illness globally. “Food safety is everyone’s business,” according to the public health agency. The World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted a resolution on 3 August 2020, declaring June 7 – World Food Safety Day – as an important day to raise awareness at all levels of the importance of food safety, and to promote and facilitating action to prevent food-borne diseases at local, national, regional and global levels; to strengthen global food security efforts to reduce the burden of food-borne diseases. On World Food Safety Day this year, the theme is ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’. With this, the WHO aims to emphasize the fact that the production and consumption of safe food have immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet and the economy. “Recognizing the systemic links between human health, animals, plants, the environment and the economy will help us meet the needs of the future,” the WHO said. Since food-borne diseases are usually invisible to the eye and are infectious or toxic in nature, food safety plays a critical role in ensuring that food remains safe at every stage of the food chain – from production to harvest, processing, storage. , distribution, all the way to preparation and consumption. A key precaution is to prevent contamination through bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemicals. “Food security is a shared responsibility between governments, producers and consumers. Everyone has a role to play from farm to table to ensure that the food we consume is safe and healthy,” reads an update on the event in WHO website. On World Food Safety Day, it should be noted that while there is currently no evidence suggesting that Covid-19 transmission is food-related, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that proper safety labeling be observed. food in general This includes washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before preparing or eating food and maintaining strict control over the possibility of contamination of food products during storage or packaging.

