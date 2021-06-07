



TOKYO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – The first Harrow International School in Japan is scheduled to open in August 2022. Harrow International School Appi Japan (Harrow Appi) will provide boys and girls with an exceptional educational and dormitory experience in a stunning natural setting. Situated at the base of the breathtaking Ryugamori Mountain in Appi Kogen, Iwate Prefecture, Harrow Appi students will be able to safely enjoy two separate co-curricular seasons White and Green providing great opportunities to enter in great places at one of the largest ski resorts in Japan, a 36-hole golf course and bike paths. School facilities will also include an indoor pool and 18 tennis courts. 450 years of workmanship Founded in 1572, Harrow School in the UK has a well-deserved reputation for academic excellence, the Home System and exceptional holistic education. Among the School alumni are some of the most influential figures in world history, including Lord Byron, Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru and many other influential people, innovators, artists and Nobel Laureates. Harrow students are well-rounded and confident, active and engaged in the classroom and beyond. The broad co-curricular program broadens horizons, instills a sense of adventure, and fosters leadership, teamwork, and sustainability. As a leading provider of high quality British education K12 with nearly 25 years of experience and presence in Asia, Asia International School Limited, the operating company of Harrow International Schools, has built an extraordinary record of success in university establishment, based on grades and individualized university counseling support. Matthew Knowles, Director of the British Council in Japan, expressed his enthusiasm for launching the Harrow Appi: Harrow School in the UK has a reputation for high academic standards, with a breadth of curriculum to enrich and challenge its students. Having such an educational provision in a safe and beautiful Appi Kogen environment will be unique in international schools. Educational Excellence is in Our Nature As a British school, students at the Harrow Appi will study for the IGCSE and A Level exams. Class sizes will typically be limited to 12 to 18 students, depending on the year. Students will receive several hours of outdoor instruction. In geography, they will study local mountains and rivers, and in economics they will analyze what makes the Appi ski resort a successful business. Meanwhile, drama and music students will be inspired by the outside environment as their scene, while those studying biology will use the school lake for fascinating experiments. The Harrow Appi also gives students the opportunity to try and stretch themselves into a range of sports and physical activities while learning to become team players. For interested parents, Harrow Appi is offering monthly information seminars, the next seminar is on Saturday, June 12, 2021, when the Founding Leader will be announced. About Harrow Appi Nestled in the mountains of Iwate Prefecture, the Harrow Appi is a British boarding school for boys and girls aged 11 to 18. Opening in 2022, the school will accommodate up to 912 dormitories. Items that should include: School website https://www.harrowappi.jp/



Event registration page https://bit.ly/2Sq7KAg

