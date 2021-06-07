International
England suspends Ollie Robinson from international cricket probe pending “discipline”
Ollie Robinson will miss next week’s second Test against New Zealand in Edgbaston after being suspended by all international cricketers pending an investigation into racist and sexist Twitter messages, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Sunday ( ECB). Sussex fast Robinson made an impressive England debut on the field in the first Test drawn at the Lord completed on Sunday. But his sticks and cannon attempts were overshadowed by the resurgence of racist and sexist social media messages the 27-year-old had posted as a teenager in 2012 and 2013.
“England and Sussex salesman Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary inquiry following the historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013,” an ECB statement said.
“He will not be available for selection for the second LV = Insurance vs. New Zealand Test starting in Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June.
“Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county,” he added.
The patient led England attack 4-75 in the first beginnings at Lord and followed 3-26 in the second, while in the middle he made a 42-yard touchdown pass.
But he found himself making an unreserved apology after the shock on Wednesday, his first day at Test Cricket, for tweets that included comments suggesting Muslims were linked to terrorism and derogatory remarks about women and men of Asian descent.
His messages resurfaced after both teams lined up before playing Wednesday for a ‘Moment of Unity’ set up to show their opposition to discrimination, with England wearing T-shirts saying ‘Cricket is a game for him all’.
Robinson, in a statement issued after Wednesday’s game, said he was “embarrassed” and “ashamed” of the posts.
“I want to make it clear that I am not racist and I am not a sexist,” he added.
England captain Joe Root, speaking after the shock on Sunday, but before Robinson’s suspension was announced, said of the tweets: “I could not trust them, personally.”
Root, however, added Robinson had shown a “very remorse” that was “very genuine”.
‘Extraordinary Debut’
Returning to Robinson’s first game as a Test cricketer, on the field at Lord, the captain said: “He has had an extraordinary debut … He has shown high skill levels and he definitely has the game that can be successful in Cricket Test. “
Root, however, insisted: “Regarding the things that have happened off the field, it is not acceptable within our game. We all know it.”
As for suggestions that the ECB should have investigated Robinson’s social media story before his debut in England, Root said: “We can look back on how this could have been handled better, but the fact is that it should not have happened. .
“And if we continue to try to improve the game now, then in the years to come this should not be a problem.
Promoted
“We have to move forward from this, learn from this and do everything we can to make sure it does not happen again.”
Robinson has a special employment contract with Sussex so he is free to play, if selected, for the South Coast county during his international suspension.
