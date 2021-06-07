Yellen won a global tax deal. Now she has to sell it to Congress.

It is unclear whether Republicans will support the international tax deal, particularly a decision to impose a new tax on large, multinational corporations even if they have no physical presence in the countries where they sell those services. This part of the deal was offered by the United States to end a war with European countries over their digital services taxes that would hit big U.S. tech companies.

Some lawmakers have already criticized the idea of ​​giving tax authorization to other governments, and many business groups were still sucking on the deal over the weekend. Ms. Yellen believes the concept will not cost the United States much in terms of tax revenue loss. However, the fact that European countries are not abolishing their digital services taxes until an agreement is fully approved has already been criticized by top Republicans in the House and Senate as it may take four years for the agreement to take effect.

If the Biden administration fails to enforce tax legislation through Congress, the global minimum tax agreement and a separate agreement reached Saturday on a corporate tax system based on where their goods and services are sold will be nothing. Negotiators hope to extend the deal to more countries at the G20 summit in Italy next month and then finalize a pact in October. Then countries, including the United States, will have to change their laws accordingly.

The G7 meeting was Ms.’s first trip. Yellens abroad as Mr. Bidens senior economics diplomat. In London, Mrs. Yellen received praise from her counterparts for restoring American leadership and for the Biden administrations that embraced multilateralism after four years of President Donald J. Trumps America First policies.

The Treasury Secretary described the job as more exhausting than her previous role as head of the Federal Reserve, indicating the scale of the assistance programs she is overseeing and the vast portfolio of departments. An economist who has focused for years on monetary policy, Ms. Yellen is now responsible for sanctions policy, tax policy, regulatory oversight, and dealing regularly with Congress.

Beyond the tax negotiations, Ms. Yellen is facing the sensitive issue of inflation and whether the presidents’ policies will lower higher prices for a steady period. Businesses in the United States have expressed growing concern about rising prices, along with a shortage of goods and a shortage of available workers.

Mrs. Yellen asserted that she believed the price increase was a short-term issue in relation to the reopening of the economy and noisy supply chains. Still, the chance of a steady rise in prices remains a concern it is pursuing closely.