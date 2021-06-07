International
Yellen won a global tax deal. Now she has to sell it to Congress.
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen secured a landmark international tax deal over the weekend, one that has escaped the United States for nearly a decade. But with a closely divided Congress and resistance from Republicans and growing business groups, closing the deal at home could be an even bigger challenge.
The Biden administration is relying on more than $ 3 trillion in tax increases for corporations and wealthy Americans to help pay for its ambitious seats and infrastructure proposals. Republicans have voiced opposition to any tax increases and have warned that President Bidens’s grand spending plans are boosting inflation and will deter business investment. Business groups have complained that higher taxes pose a threat to economic recovery and will put US companies at a competitive disadvantage.
Convincing members of the Group of 7 advanced economies to agree Saturday on a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent was intended to help the Biden administration gain support for its U.S. tax increase. If passed, the global minimum tax will require companies to pay at least a 15 percent tax on revenue, regardless of where they are located, making it less conducive to relocating operations to countries with lower tax rates. .
In an interview Sunday, Ms. Yellen accepted the legislative challenge ahead and defended the Biden administrations’ plans to raise taxes on corporations. It stood behind Mr. Bidens’ proposal to raise the corporate tax rate in the United States to 28 percent from 21 percent.
We think it is a fair way to raise revenue, said Ms. Yellen during her flight to the United States from London after attending two days of meetings with G7 finance ministers. I honestly do not think it will have a significant impact on corporate investment.
Mrs. Yellen downplayed the relationship between tax rates and business spending, arguing that the $ 1.5 trillion tax cuts Republicans spent in 2017 did too much to take away American investment. She said changes to the international tax code would ultimately benefit US firms and that even those facing higher taxes, such as Amazon, Facebook and Google, would gain extra security over bills. their tax.
But the fate of Mr Bidens’ proposals is uncertain, and Ms. Yellen now faces the task of convincing lawmakers that huge tax and spending increases will not hamper economic recovery.
Mr Biden has been negotiating with Republican lawmakers and has expressed a willingness to narrow the scope of his tax and spending plans to rebuild nations’ roads and bridges. The president has offered to drop his proposal to raise the corporate rate to 28 percent to secure bipartisan support, though White House officials expect to try to push that higher rate into a separate legislative vehicle that could pass without any Republican support.
Ms. Yellen acknowledged that compromise on the corporate tax rate may be necessary, and said she hoped for a bilateral infrastructure deal. Republicans are resisting any change in the 2017 tax bill, which lowers the corporate tax rate to 21 percent.
It is unclear whether Republicans will support the international tax deal, particularly a decision to impose a new tax on large, multinational corporations even if they have no physical presence in the countries where they sell those services. This part of the deal was offered by the United States to end a war with European countries over their digital services taxes that would hit big U.S. tech companies.
Some lawmakers have already criticized the idea of giving tax authorization to other governments, and many business groups were still sucking on the deal over the weekend. Ms. Yellen believes the concept will not cost the United States much in terms of tax revenue loss. However, the fact that European countries are not abolishing their digital services taxes until an agreement is fully approved has already been criticized by top Republicans in the House and Senate as it may take four years for the agreement to take effect.
If the Biden administration fails to enforce tax legislation through Congress, the global minimum tax agreement and a separate agreement reached Saturday on a corporate tax system based on where their goods and services are sold will be nothing. Negotiators hope to extend the deal to more countries at the G20 summit in Italy next month and then finalize a pact in October. Then countries, including the United States, will have to change their laws accordingly.
The G7 meeting was Ms.’s first trip. Yellens abroad as Mr. Bidens senior economics diplomat. In London, Mrs. Yellen received praise from her counterparts for restoring American leadership and for the Biden administrations that embraced multilateralism after four years of President Donald J. Trumps America First policies.
The Treasury Secretary described the job as more exhausting than her previous role as head of the Federal Reserve, indicating the scale of the assistance programs she is overseeing and the vast portfolio of departments. An economist who has focused for years on monetary policy, Ms. Yellen is now responsible for sanctions policy, tax policy, regulatory oversight, and dealing regularly with Congress.
Beyond the tax negotiations, Ms. Yellen is facing the sensitive issue of inflation and whether the presidents’ policies will lower higher prices for a steady period. Businesses in the United States have expressed growing concern about rising prices, along with a shortage of goods and a shortage of available workers.
Mrs. Yellen asserted that she believed the price increase was a short-term issue in relation to the reopening of the economy and noisy supply chains. Still, the chance of a steady rise in prices remains a concern it is pursuing closely.
To determine if inflation is more than a temporary issue, Ms. Yellen is monitoring two key metrics: inflation expectations and wage increases for low-wage workers. Wage increases for lower-wage workers could lead to an inflationary trend if there is widespread oversupply of workers in the labor market, she warned.
We do not want a situation of prolonged excess demand in the economy that leads to wage and price pressures that build and become endemic, said Ms. Yellen. By looking at wage increases, you may have a wage price spiral, so you need to be careful.
She added: I do not see what is happening now.
At the G7 meeting, Ms. Yellen raised eyebrows when he said inflation could remain higher for the rest of the year, at rates around 3 percent. However, in the interview, she said the comment was misinterpreted. She said she expected inflation rates to rise over the next few months but then set to be in line with the 2 percent rate which is the Federal Reserve’s long-term target.
“I do not see any evidence that inflation expectations are spiraling out of control,” she said. Yellen.
Critics have suggested that the Biden administration of expanding pandemic unemployment insurance is fostering labor shortages by encouraging workers to stay home and reap generous benefits. At least 20 states have moved to cut benefits early to encourage people to return to work.
Mrs. Yellen said the change in the way states were handling unemployment benefits could shed light on the dynamics, but that she still saw no evidence that the supplement was slowing job creation. She noted the lack of childcare and positions that had been lost forever due to the pandemic as the most likely reason employers in some sectors were struggling to find staff.
We wanted to support people, said Ms. Yellen. This is not something that should be in place forever.
Although the economy is improving, Ms. Yellen said the seven million jobs that had been lost since the pandemic had not yet been recovered. Some of them may not return.
At this point they were not in a tight job market, she said.
