Action-packed space for UP International Raceway News, Sports, Work

ESCANABA – The Upper Peninsula International Road opened its 2021 season on Sunday evening with a full racing card packed with action in Escanaba.

Taking the checkered flag in Bink’s Coca-Cola Sport Modified Division was Matt Valiquette (Menominee) who fought from the back of the net to take the win by passing both Matt Maki (Fast River) and Jamie Iverson ( Escanaba) in a green- white line with length to the end.

Victory was reduced to a word.

“Durim”, he said. “Patience is the only word that will catch him. I knew we had a good car. I knew we had 20 laps to cross our path (field). I wasn’t sure we would get to the front, but I was sure we would get far enough ahead of us to at least be competitive.

“I knew if I was not patient, I would probably remove a steering wheel from the car, we would not finish the race and then, there is no chance of winning.”

For the second racer, Iverson, the race involved several road crashes.

In two consecutive restarts, Iverson ended up backward after contact with first Chris Pep and then Ryan Lindbert.

Both times, Iverson was able to hold his position while Pepin and Lindbert were sent to the back of the pack. After the first incident, Iverson’s car was a sick car.

“The first one knocked down the toe and knocked down the power steering line and exploded the power steering,” Tha Iverson. “It was a war after that,” he said. “I do not know what happened to the second, but to come out second was good.”

Without the help of the power driver, Iverson was doing everything he could to get what he needed from his car.

“I was just trying to collect what I had,” he said. “The car just hit and bent, and until then, there was nothing I could do.”

Valiquette – who on the track was unaware of Iverson’s battles within the race – complimented Iverson on running hard without running energy at the top of being a respected opponent.

“Impressive because these cars are difficult to use in the best of circumstances.” he said. “I can not imagine doing it on a smooth track without running the power steering.

“I love the race with (Iverson). He is one of those guys with whom you can find door to door. He will respect you. “We can compete hard, we can be aggressive and that’s how it should be.”

Matt Maki finished third.

The rest of the afternoon races also featured great battles.

In the Modified Vintage division, Herb Iverson (Gladstone) and Charles Peterson (Rapid River) fought side-by-side, bumper-pre-bumper, for most of the race with Peterson winning and Iverson second. In the draw, finishing third, was Allan Yelle who also split it into the first two finals.

Tyler Winling (Escanaba) – who plans to race full-time at UPIR for the first time in more than five years – won the Share Road against Ron Jenshak (Escanaba) and Nick Leisner (Escanaba) in a race that drivers use all lanes. of UPIR surface to create a multi-lane race. Door-to-door and three-width battles were common in this feature.

In the role of Riverside Auto Group Youth Micro Sprint, Carson Artley (Escanaba) raced as a veteran through a curved traffic to keep Karl Warm (Escanaba) for victory. Running defending champion Griffin Iverson (Escanaba) finished in third.

Other show winners include Kyle Getchell (Escanaba, 600 Micro Sprints) – ahead of Logan Getzloff (Wilson) and Rick Ness (Escanaba) – Brett Labre (Escanaba, Sportsman Micro Sprints) – ahead of Luke Labre (Escanaba) and Brennan Swanson (Menominee ) – Adam Broehm (Newston, Wis., Island Resort Sport Compacts) – who defeated Trever Cronick (Faithorm) and James Riske (Newton, Wis.) And Jesse Denome (Escanaba, Super Vintage Modifieds) who finished ahead of Scott Degnan ( Escanaba) and Matt Valiquette with double duty.

UPIR returns to action Saturday night next week with the EMP Fan Rating Night.