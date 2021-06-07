Abubakar Shekau: Opposition group Boko Haram says its leader is dead





37 minutes ago From the image, AFP Photo chat, This is not the first time Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been declared dead Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the so-called Islamic group in Nigeria Boko Haram, has committed suicide, according to a statement from his opposition group. In a press release, the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) claimed that Shekau was killed in a bomb blast following a battle between the two groups. Shekau is said to have died last month and is said to have committed suicide. Neither Boko Haram nor the Nigerian government has confirmed his death. What exactly does this sound say? It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. ISWA chief Abu Musab al-Barnawi said Shekau “had committed suicide by detonating a bomb”. ISWAP fighters appreciated him and gave him the opportunity to retake and join them, according to al-Barnawi. “Shekau chose to be ashamed of eternal life and chose to be ashamed while he was on earth,” she said. As news of Shekau’s death began to spread last month, the Nigerian military said it would conduct an investigation. Military spokesman Gnral de Brigada Mohammed Yerima told the BBC at the time that the military was investigating the incident, but that no announcement would be made until it received concrete evidence. A source close to the security forces said Shekau died when ISWAP attacked Boko Haram bases in the Sambisa forest in northeastern Nigeria. Meanwhile, the Boko Haram leader has been pronounced dead several times but is believed to have survived. Who is Abubakar Shekau? After taking over leadership of Boko Haram after its founder died in custody by police in 2009, Shekau was able to build the cell from the ground to the point where it became a major murder cell that continued to infiltrate northeastern Nigeria. From the image, Reuters Photo chat, Abubakar Shekau has always used video to learn his plot to kill himself, here he poses with a gun in an unknown place in Nigeria Under Shekau’s leadership, Boko Haram has carried out bombings, smuggling and the release of prisons in the area. Since 2014, he has started taking cities to form a ki-Islamic government based on Islamic law, Sharia. Shekau, known in his 40s, backed the covert post-Islam assassination campaign using videos comparable to those used by Osama Bin Laden. In a 2012 video, he said, “I like to kill … just like I like to be chickens and sheep.” Since its inception, more than 30,000 people have been killed and more than two million displaced. The presence was seen as a global threat when hundreds of girls were abducted at Chibok School in Borno state, sparking a wave of demands for their release via Twitter, the key #BringBackOurGirls. Many of them have so far been reported missing. Shortly afterwards, the United States placed Shekau on the list of “global terrorists,” killing seven million Americans on the pretext that he would kill or indicate where he would be arrested or killed. Shekau’s plan was so brutal that it was opposed by the Islamic State, which then disbanded Boko Haram and formed ISWAP in 2016. no hokurikira iki to Boko Haram? Analysts and others believe that while Shekau’s death is being confirmed, we do not know if it will be the end of Boko Haram. Since its inception, ISWAP has continued to track down the Boko Haram group so as not to continue to appear to be the main presence in the region. Some see Shekau’s death as possible to end the conflict between the two factions, and ISWAP takes control of Boko Haram militants, but others see it as unstoppable. “There is a dispute among the Shekau fighters whether they should join ISWAP or fight SIWAP,” Jacob Zenn, head of the Jamestown Foundation’s Terrorism Monitoring, told the BBC. “There was no action plan when the leader of this group died. Now it looks like you will be in a time of chaos.”

