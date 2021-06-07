Council of World Reading Council Programs | Local News





The World Reading Council has the following programs in place: June 9, at noon: “Dollars for researchers” Since the inception of the Alan Miller Scholarship Program, nine graduates of Berks County High School have been awarded scholarships to help them pursue further study in International Relations, Political Science, Public Administration, or similar global studies. The broadcast discussion will provide an update of the scholarship program, present interviews with former student recipients, and introduce 2021 grant recipients. Miller was a longtime active member of the Council on World Affairs and a former Berks County attorney. The financial support of the scholarship fund is provided by generous donations and the well-known Pub Global Trivia program. June 22, 8:30 am: “Ukraine: A Personal Perspective” with Dr. Timothy Medianick. Medianick of the Boulevard Dental Associates, Kenhorst, is a Ukrainian native. One of 10 children, his family emigrated to the United States when he was 13 years old. Medianick is a graduate of Messiah College and Temple University School of Dentistry. Medianick has returned to Ukraine twice in recent years to perform dental services. Medianick will share his perspective on the current political, social and economic conditions in Ukraine. He will tell compelling and human stories about the treatment of soldiers and children in orphanages. Details: [email protected] or 610-375-7880 ‘A matter of balance’ The Wyomissing Public Library and Berks Encore will offer the first of eight sessions of “A Balance Case” on June 9 at 1 pm in the library community room at 9 Reading Blvd., Wyomissing. Sessions will continue Monday and Wednesday through July 7th. The nationally recognized program was created specifically for adults 60 and older to learn about things they can do to prevent the risk of falling home. Kathy Roberts, director of Health and Welfare at Berks Encore, is the instructor. To sign up for the free program: [email protected] or 610-374-2385 . Flag Day Ceremony The Heidelberg Heritage Society will hold its annual Flag Day ceremony on June 14 at 7:00 p.m. Local scouts, members of the Sons of the Patriotic Order of America and a community orchestra will join in the celebration in the community, 182 W. Penn Ave. Wernersville. The community is invited and anyone can bring American flags to retire. The event of fragmentation State Rep. Mark Rozzi is expecting a free split for his constituents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the area behind the Rozzis district office, 4933 Kutztown Road, Temple. There is a five-box limit for each house and attendees are required to open their luggage and stay in their vehicles while Rozzi and his team unload items. Newspapers, magazines and magazines will not be accepted. The event will be held rain or shine and may end sooner than planned if the truck is full. Shredding is done on site, and all shredded paper will be recycled. Common types of unwanted items for splitting include credit card statements or applications, bank statements and investments, canceled checks, income tax information, insurance and health information, and pension or pension fund information. Anyone with questions should call Rozzis’s office at 610-921-8921 . Send community interest articles to [email protected]

