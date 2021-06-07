OBITUAR | TB Joshua, the controversial Pentecostal titan of Nigeria

The death of Nigerian televangelist, TB, Joshua, will present some theological problems for his church and those who hold his theological views, writes Dion Forster.

Controversial Nigerian televangelist, faith healer and neo-Pentecostal pastor Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua has died at age 57. He was the leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations based in Nigeria.

Many will remember him and his church, from 2014 widely published tragedy in which 116 people died when a church building collapsed in Nigeria. His handling of the tragedy was problematic. He initially claimed that the collapse of the building was caused by a “weird planes“. Leaked audio recordings later suggested he tried to change the narrative about the building collapse by bribing journalists. It turned out that the building was poorly constructed and did not meet basic security Requests.

That Joshua was able to continue his service after this debacle is quite extraordinary. Very few business leaders or political leaders would be able to survive such a scandal. However, support and admiration for him remained.

After his death he was being greeted by his own followers IN social media as a man of God who gave to the poor.

TB Joshua had more than 3.5 million followers Facebook, and before it was his YouTube channel closed down in april for videos claiming to ‘cure’ homosexuality, she had close to 1 million followers.

The continued support for him and his ministry can be explained by understanding the theological tradition in which he operated.

Technical televangelist

Joshua is part of a relatively new development in World Christianity. He was a media-minded televangelist, and most recently an internet influencer, known for advocating for gospel of prosperity. The advent of YouTube, Facebook and Twitter has made more and more of them preacher coming out with followers numbering in the millions.

Their appeal rests on gospel of prosperity who preach. Considered by many Christians a heretical teaching based on manipulation rather than genuine care, the gospel of prosperity is often called “health and wealth“gospel.

His preachers see God as a mixture between a personal shareholder agent and a therapist. The essence of their message is that God wants people to be rich and healthy. Of course, not much is taken into account that aging and disease are part of the natural order of life, or that the planet can not maintain uncontrolled levels of consumption and production.

The gospel of prosperity

The gospel of prosperity is most popular in contexts where people face significant economic and health challenges, such as Africa, Latin America, and among the poorest demographic populations in the West. Among such populations, trust becomes important SPRING of meaning and HOPE because people are vulnerable and face significant challenges or needs.

People find great hope when their well-dressed, articulate and wealthy preacher tells them that all they need is faith in God for them to become rich and successful. These claims are often supported by testimonies from congregation members who testify about how “giving sacrificeThey showed that they had more faith in God than in economic and social systems.

Sadly, often the preacher is the one whose wealth grows.

Promises of healing

Similar reasoning is used in relation to physical health and well-being. If you are sick or under the threat of disease, you can overcome the disease by faith. These preachers claim that the clearest way to demonstrate your faith is to choose the spiritual rather than the physical. In the most extreme cases preachers have told members to give their money to the Church rather than pay for necessary medicines or treatments.

Joshua Church claimed se:

Divine healing is the supernatural power of God that brings health to the human flesh… Thousands who come oppressed by sickness and disease receive their healing in (the Church of the Synagogue) heal.

THESE healing are not free Many wealthy and prominent Africans have sought Joshua “cure” MiraclesThey include the late Zimbabwean politician Morgan Tsvangirai, Leader of Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema, President Malawian Binguwa Mutharika, and the late leader of the African National Congress (ANC), Winnie Mandela.

There are also numerous sports stars who are known to have sought Joshua’s prayers for healing. Some traveled to meet the church leader in person, others participated of healing prayer sessions practically.

Take it away

The death of TB Joshua will present some theological problems for his church and those who hold his theological views. Did God abandon him? Was he not more blessed? It will be interesting to see what kind of theological answers are given to his untimely death in the days and weeks to come.

Joshua held particularly unscientific and problematic views on the disease in general and Covid-19 in particular, claiming to be able to cure persons from the disease. it u lut:

By the power of the Holy Ghost, by the power of the Holy Ghost, that sorrow, that Covid-19 be saved! Those viruses in their internal organs are flushed out!

The promise of a cure, or a solution to the destruction of economic problems, is tempting, especially when there seem to be no reasonable alternatives. However, we must keep them religious leaders give an account of who uses the despair of the poor and Touchable get rich and build personal empires.

The gospel of prosperity is a very recent phenomenon in world Christianity. It has appeared on the stage only in the last 100 years and is deeply influenced by contemporary views of prosperity and physical well-being and not by traditional Christian gospel principles or Orthodox Christian teachings. Her lessons are frequent considered They have one heresy.

While TB Joshua’s untimely death will be mourned by millions, his damaging legacy should not be ignored.

– Dion Forster, Associate Professor of Ethics and Head of Department, Systematic Theology and Ecclesiology, Stellenbosch University

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.